Everything You Should Know About Amazon Sidewalk

You have probably heard in the past few years about Sidewalk, Amazon's ad hoc IoT network formed by your Echo, Ring, and other supported devices. And there's a good chance that you've heard rumors that Sidewalk turns itself on regardless of your preference and opens your home up to observation and intrusion by hackers. These concerns seem to stem from misgivings about the way in which Sidewalk opens your network to neighboring Sidewalk users and routes its traffic through your internet connection.

Sidewalk has been live for over 18 months, and no major reports of issues have appeared thus far. But this is unsurprising, given that there are only a few Sidewalk-enabled devices on the market. At CES 2023, about 18 months after Sidewalk's launch, Amazon announced More partner companies who are developing Sidewalk devices. But there are only a few, all of them (as expected) in the smart home space, according to Amazon's PR site.

Thinking about Sidewalk involves weighing both the good and the bad. On one hand, a low-power, low-cost, long-range network for IoT devices could really open up the smart home and home automation horizons for many. But the other hand is holding some complaints that must be considered, mostly stemming from the shared internet connection and the fact that the service is enabled by default. The furor has quieted to some degree since Sidewalk's September 2019 announcement. Misgivings about the "forced opt-in" (by which critics mean "opt-out") aspect seem to linger, though.