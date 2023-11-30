Amazon Shows Up To The AI-Art Party With Its Own 'Titan Image Generator'

Amazon is going where every tech giant is headed — generative artificial intelligence in all its flavors. Following the announcement of its own AI chatbot targeted at businesses and the development of AI chips in the same vein as Microsoft, the company has announced another product that actually has a popular appeal. The latest from the e-commerce and cloud giant is Titan, a text-to-image generation model that aims to pull the same trick as OpenAI's Dall-E and other such tools based on models like Stable Diffusion.

Unsurprisingly, Titan is also aimed at enterprises with its own suite of tools, such as a hidden watermark system to avoid plagiarism, the ability to edit images using text prompts and refine the system using a local repository to ensure that the images follow a brand's signature design language. Amazon says Titan can generate "realistic images with inclusive attributes and limited distortions." These two continue to be a problem, even with the latest models such as Dall-E, where attributes such as eyes are visibly fuzzy and details bungled.

Amazon adds that its text-to-image generator is capable of processing intricate prompts involving multiple objects and generating a specified number of variations. "Large volumes and at low cost" are key to Amazon's Titan pitch, which the company says will find a place among content creators, ad businesses, online sellers, and the media landscape.