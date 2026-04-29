These Modern Streaming Devices Make Your Smart TV Obsolete

There's one glaring reason to ignore your TV's smart features: smart TV dongles and set-top boxes are cheap and often have a wider range of features. Even a "dumb" TV can instantly be made smart by plugging in something as cheap as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Roku Streaming Stick 4K for under $40, and even on the expensive side, a Google TV Streamer is just shy of $100. You can even flex your budget a drop more to $130 for an Apple TV 4K, which can integrate with other Apple devices. In essence, you're plugging a brand-new operating system into your TV, and it will add just as much value to your setup, whether your display is a cheap computer monitor or a multi-thousand-dollar OLED with all the fixings.

All of the aforementioned products will immediately add features your TV may have lacked, such as voice control, the ability to pair Bluetooth headphones, and smart home integration. You can control Google Home through your Chromecast or control your Alexa ecosystem through your Fire TV Stick, and even Roku will integrate with both so that you can control media with voice commands by using a smart speaker.

Moreover, Fire OS, Roku OS, and Google TV (the respective operating systems used by those devices) have a robust app library that contains pretty much every streaming service you could ask for. No more hoping that the developers of that obscure service, which exclusively streams the movie you're trying to watch, bothered to make an app for your Samsung Tizen TV. In the case of Google TV, you can even install many apps from the Play Store just like on an Android phone.