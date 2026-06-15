These 4 Pickup Trucks Are More Reliable Than The Chevy Silverado
Chevrolet Silverado is one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S. Consumers do not just appreciate the Silverado for its looks or power, but for the fact that it hauls hard, tows well, and is offered in enough cab and bed configurations to suit almost any consumer's needs. But one of the most important things or metrics that one looks for when buying a pickup truck, or any car for that matter, is how reliable it is. Reliability is a key metric that you should look for alongside safety whenever you are in the market for a new or used car.
When it comes to the Chevy Silverado, which has been under production since 1998, it holds a 3.8 out of 5.0 rating on Kelly Blue Book, a 6.0 out of 10 on Edmunds, a 3.5 out of 5.0 reliability rating on RepairPal for its 2025 model, and boasts an average annual repair cost of $714, which, if you look at it, aren't terrible numbers. But sadly, they aren't great numbers, especially considering you will be spending north of $40,000. The thing is, it is a bit difficult to find a pickup truck that can actually beat the Silverado on reliability. Among its competitors – the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and GMC Sierra – the Silverado holds its own pretty well.
In this crowded segment, where the Silverado has a strong hold in terms of reliability, if you want something from a different brand, you have to look at a different class entirely. If dependability is what you need, then these four pickup trucks deserve your attention.
2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
When you look at the Hyundai Santa Cruz from the front, you won't know that it is a work truck. Well, because it is a stretched SUV. The Santa Cruz is based on the same platform as the Tucson SUV, and is also one of the smallest pickup trucks available in the U.S. market. Thanks to that shared platform, the Santa Cruz also wins on reliability. You are not dealing with a complicated, heavy-duty powertrain. Instead, when you get inside the Santa Cruz, you are presented with a refined crossover platform that also has a bed bolted onto it on the back.
Speaking of dependability, the Hyundai Santa Cruz also has numbers to back it up. Kelly Blue Book has given the 2025 Santa Cruz a 4.7 out of 5.0, nearly full points above the Silverado's 3.8 reliability score. Compared to Silverado's 6.0 at Edmunds, the 2025 model of the Santa Cruz gets 7.6 out of 10. And RepairPal scores it 4.0 out of 5.0, with an average annual repair bill of just $468, which is two-thirds of what you would have to pay for Silverado for more reliability.
In our review, we were impressed with Santa Cruz's unibody construction, which resulted in a quieter and more comfortable ride compared to traditional pickup trucks. The towing and hauling capacity takes a hit (up to 5,000 pounds towing and 1,411 pounds payload capacity), but it gives you better fuel economy and overall comfort.
2025 Honda Ridgeline
Another car that isn't put in the same list as a pickup truck by truck purists is the Honda Ridgeline. It's unibody, and it can't tow as much as a "real truck." One more thing that takes the pickup truck badge away from the Ridgeline is how civilized it looks. But the reliability on offer is what makes the Honda Ridgeline a mechanically sound pickup truck. SlashGear even ranked the Honda Ridgeline among its list of the most reliable pickup trucks of the last decade, showcasing how Honda's first attempt at a pickup is a safe buy in terms of quality.
Kelly Blue Book rates the 2025 Honda Ridgeline 4.8 out of 5.0, which is the highest reliability score on the entire list. That is a full one point more than the Chevy Silverado. RepariPal ties it with the Silverado on its 3.5 out of 5.0 rating, but the difference shows up when you take the car for a repair. Ridgeline owners pay an average of $502 per year compared to the $714 for Silverado owners. Same rating, but $212 cheaper to keep it on the road annually.
Again, you won't get super impressive towing capacity with a mid-size pickup truck like the Honda Ridgeline. While the Ridgeline maxes out at 5,000 pounds, whereas the Silverado can tow between 9,000 and 11,000 pounds. But the thing is, the Honda Ridgeline will start every morning without drama, give you a comfortable ride, and will cost you less to maintain.
2025 Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma is the smallest pickup truck from Toyota, placed just below the full-sized Tundra. It is a great option if the Tundra seems a bit too large and you are looking for a pickup truck that offers more reliability than the Chevy Silverado. In the used market as well, the Tacoma holds its value better than almost any other vehicle in the market. That resale strength isn't driven by hype alone. It is because Toyota makes some of the most reliable cars that refuse to quit. In SlashGear's review of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, we praised the Tacoma's suspension and smooth engine delivery.
So how does the Tacoma stack up on paper? Kelly Blue Book gives the 2025 Tacoma a 4.3 out of 5.0 reliability score, much better than the Silverado. Edmunds, on the other hand, rates the Tacoma 6.8 out of 10 versus the Silverado's 6.0. RepairPal ties both trucks at 3.5 out of 5.0. However, it is the average repair cost where the Tacoma edges past the Silverado. The average annual repair cost comes in at $478 compared to the Silverado's $714. That is a $236 difference that adds up quickly over a five-year ownership window.
While the Toyota Tacoma doesn't dominate the Silverado the way the Santa Cruz does, when the repair cost is added up, the truck rewards you more. With a proven resale value, you can be highly assured that your investment will be put in the right place.
2025 Ford Ranger
Ford is known for producing some of the best pickup trucks in the American market. The Ford F-150, as per Ford, is the best-selling pickup truck for the last 49 years. The Ford Ranger, on the other hand, doesn't get the spotlight it deserves, as most of the time it lives under the shadow of its bigger sibling, the F-150. But as a standalone truck, the 2025 Ford Ranger is excellent and puts up numbers that comfortably clear the bar the Silverado sets in terms of reliability. If you are looking for something from Ford that offers better reliability than the Silverado, the 2025 Ford Ranger is a good option.
Kelly Blue Book gives it a 4.2 out of 5.0 rating, well above the Silverado's 3.8. Edmunds scores it 6.9 out of 10, beating out the Silverado's 6.0. On RepairPal, the Ranger earns a 4.0 out of 5.0 reliability score with an average repair cost of $615, which is a better reliability score than the Silverado and $99 cheaper to maintain annually.
What makes the Ranger interesting is that it actually feels like a proper truck, unlike other options in this list. It tows more than the Santa Cruz and Ridgeline, handles off-road duty responsibly, and doesn't ask you to trade off practicality for reliability. If you are looking for a used Ford Ranger, then you should know about the best Ranger years to buy.