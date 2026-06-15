These 4 SUVs Are More Reliable Than The Ford Explorer

When it comes to buying a new (or new-to-you) car, what matters the most? For many drivers, reliability is a significant factor in the purchasing decision. After all, you need to be able to rely on your vehicle to get you where you need to go. Yet it's tough to determine reliability without testing it out yourself. Fortunately, many consumers have tested a long list of SUVs, including the Ford Explorer.

Unfortunately for Explorer owner-drivers, the 2025 Ford Explorer did not exactly impress with its reliability. Consumers who report to industry aggregators like J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) gave the Ford Explorer below-average reliability ratings. In SlashGear's 2025 Ford Explorer review, we established that there are some things to love about the Explorer. Plus, changes to Ford in 2026 could be positive for multiple models in the manufacturer's lineup.

The fact remains, however, that J.D. Power consumer ratings gave the Explorer a Quality & Reliability rating of 77 out of 100. At KBB, reliability ratings averaged 3.6 out of 5. All told, the Explorer did not perform well on the reliability metric for the 2025 model year — and there are a handful of SUVs that are considered far more reliable based on the same metrics. For more on how we compiled this list of more reliable SUVs, read through our methodology when the list concludes.