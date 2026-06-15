These 4 SUVs Are More Reliable Than The Ford Explorer
When it comes to buying a new (or new-to-you) car, what matters the most? For many drivers, reliability is a significant factor in the purchasing decision. After all, you need to be able to rely on your vehicle to get you where you need to go. Yet it's tough to determine reliability without testing it out yourself. Fortunately, many consumers have tested a long list of SUVs, including the Ford Explorer.
Unfortunately for Explorer owner-drivers, the 2025 Ford Explorer did not exactly impress with its reliability. Consumers who report to industry aggregators like J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) gave the Ford Explorer below-average reliability ratings. In SlashGear's 2025 Ford Explorer review, we established that there are some things to love about the Explorer. Plus, changes to Ford in 2026 could be positive for multiple models in the manufacturer's lineup.
The fact remains, however, that J.D. Power consumer ratings gave the Explorer a Quality & Reliability rating of 77 out of 100. At KBB, reliability ratings averaged 3.6 out of 5. All told, the Explorer did not perform well on the reliability metric for the 2025 model year — and there are a handful of SUVs that are considered far more reliable based on the same metrics. For more on how we compiled this list of more reliable SUVs, read through our methodology when the list concludes.
2025 Kia Telluride
Kia's Telluride is known for many things, including a spacious interior and its range of trim options. Not only did the 2025 model year include 13 trim selections, but it also featured updates from the prior year. There are some things to know before buying a Telluride, like the fact that it's one of the pricier SUV options on the market.
A 2025 Telluride at the low end of the feature range starts at around $36,000 MSRP, with the trim options topping out at around $53,000. At that price, however, J.D. Power reports a great driving experience and solid resale value. In addition, J.D. Power awarded the 2025 Telluride an 85 out of 100 for its Quality and Reliability. The category considers how many defects the vehicle has, such as malfunctions and design flaws. The figure suggests that the Telluride has far fewer issues than the Ford Explorer when it comes to reliability.
J.D. Power's drivers aren't the only ones who report a good reliability score for the Kia Telluride. KBB reports a 4.3 out of 5 Reliability rating from consumers. Though the Telluride isn't perfect, it has far fewer reported problems than the Ford Explorer. Plus, although the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents three recalls for the 2025 Telluride, none required immediate intervention.
2025 Nissan Pathfinder
While the 2025 Ford Explorer received 77 out of 100 on J.D. Power's reliability ratings, the Nissan Pathfinder was awarded an 84. According to J.D. Power's collection of consumer feedback, the Quality & Reliability of the Pathfinder is great. Over on KBB, owner-driver ratings averaged 4.3 out of 5. The majority (80%) of owners recommended the Pathfinder, with other perks being the styling and comfort.
The Pathfinder's resale value may not be the best, however, and consumers on KBB gave it a 4.2 out of 5 stars for Value. According to KBB data, the 2025 Pathfinder started at about $37,000, with various trim options. A search for certified used Pathfinders in the Sacramento, California, area seems to echo concerns about resale value. Some used Pathfinder SVs lost as much as $10,000 in value about a year and a half after manufacture, based on listing prices with Nissan USA. That said, J.D. Power's data suggests the Pathfinder should experience average depreciation over the three years following manufacture.
Your mileage may vary — not to mention the price tag — but in general, drivers might be happy enough to keep their Pathfinder given how high the reliability scores are. Not only that, but J.D. Power noted that consumers had an overall great experience at Nissan dealers, too.
2025 Subaru Ascent
Subaru has a lot going for it, including ranking as the second most reliable brand as of 2025, according to Consumer Reports. When it comes to the 2025 Ascent, there is a lot to appreciate. SlashGear's 2025 Subaru Ascent review showcased the SUV's spacious interior (three rows of seats fit adults), solid handling, and a price that is pretty competitive for the market. As the Subaru with the most interior space, the Ascent may earn accolades for its size alone.
Yet the 2025 Ascent has another thing going for it: better reliability than the Ford Explorer. Consumers reporting to J.D. Power rated the Ascent with an 84 for Quality & Reliability. Echoed in the driving experience rating, however, is SlashGear's observation that the steering is less than responsive on tricky terrain. However, the resale value is solid, per J.D. Power's consumer ratings, and the dealership experience is top-notch.
Consumer ratings at KBB echo favor for the Ascent, with a 4.1 out of 5 rating for overall reliability. The Ascent also scores high for styling, quality, and comfort, though value is lowest-rated at 4 out of 5. Sure, it might not be the best fit for every consumer (or their wallet), but the Ascent has a lot going for it — and the $39,000+ MSRP may be worth it for many.
2025 Toyota Highlander
It's probably no surprise that Toyota has an entry that outranks the Ford Explorer for reliability. At least, anyone who has had a Toyota last more than 250,000 miles (as I have) probably isn't shocked. Toyota was also the most reliable brand as of 2025, according to Consumer Reports, based on problems reported by consumers and categorized by Consumer Reports.
Unsurprisingly, drivers who gave their feedback to J.D. Power largely agreed that the Highlander has great Quality & Reliability; the SUV received a score of 84 out of 100. KBB reports also reflect a 4.1 out of 5 rating for the Highlander, significantly higher than the Ford Explorer's 3.6 ranking in the same category.
Toyota Highlanders may have good resale value, too, according to J.D. Power data. Perhaps due to the higher MSRP — 2025 Highlanders opened at just over $41,000 — KBB respondents rated value the lowest of any category. With J.D. Power, the resale value is rated great with a 90 out of 100. One caveat is that the driving and dealership experiences were not rated "great" by consumers; both categories received figures that equate to "average."
Methodology
To determine the top four SUVs that are more reliable than the Ford Explorer, we first looked at the top rankings for Best Upper Midsize SUV of 2025 with J.D.Power. Then, we selected the models with the highest Quality & Reliability. After that, we cross-referenced KBB's consumer-reported reliability rankings and ranked/eliminated models based on those averages.
Other SUVs rated higher for reliability than the 2025 Ford Explorer (but with lower ratings than the SUVs we selected above) include the 2025 Hyundai Palisade, 2025 Dodge Durango, and 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe.