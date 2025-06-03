What Is The Biggest Subaru And How Much Can It Tow?

For the most part, Subaru makes SUVs. Sure, the sporty and joyous two-door BRZ, the Impreza hatchback, and the engaging WRX sedan are still available, but that's about it for non-SUVs in the lineup, especially with the Subaru Legacy on its way out. What Subaru buyers have to choose from, then, is a list of various SUVs that offer a wide range of capabilities. As of mid-2025, there are five different Subaru SUVs: Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, Soltera, and Ascent.

The biggest SUV of that bunch is the Subaru Ascent. It's the automaker's three-row SUV option, measuring 196.8 inches long (16 feet, 4.8 inches) from nose to tail. In descending order based on overall length, this is how the rest of Subaru's current SUV lineup plays out: Outback (191.1 inches), Solterra (184.6 inches), Forester (183.3 inches), and Crosstrek (176.4 inches).

The Ascent also measures 85.9 inches wide at the mirrors, and curb weight falls somewhere between 4,433 pounds and 4,590 pounds, depending on trim level. Subaru's three-row SUV is available in seven- or eight-seater configurations and, properly equipped, can tow up to 5,000 pounds. So, not only can it accommodate you and your big family, it can also bring a medium-sized trailer along for the adventure.

