What Is The Biggest Subaru And How Much Can It Tow?
For the most part, Subaru makes SUVs. Sure, the sporty and joyous two-door BRZ, the Impreza hatchback, and the engaging WRX sedan are still available, but that's about it for non-SUVs in the lineup, especially with the Subaru Legacy on its way out. What Subaru buyers have to choose from, then, is a list of various SUVs that offer a wide range of capabilities. As of mid-2025, there are five different Subaru SUVs: Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, Soltera, and Ascent.
The biggest SUV of that bunch is the Subaru Ascent. It's the automaker's three-row SUV option, measuring 196.8 inches long (16 feet, 4.8 inches) from nose to tail. In descending order based on overall length, this is how the rest of Subaru's current SUV lineup plays out: Outback (191.1 inches), Solterra (184.6 inches), Forester (183.3 inches), and Crosstrek (176.4 inches).
The Ascent also measures 85.9 inches wide at the mirrors, and curb weight falls somewhere between 4,433 pounds and 4,590 pounds, depending on trim level. Subaru's three-row SUV is available in seven- or eight-seater configurations and, properly equipped, can tow up to 5,000 pounds. So, not only can it accommodate you and your big family, it can also bring a medium-sized trailer along for the adventure.
Power, towing features, and interior measurements
Before you go pulling around the first 5,000-pound trailer you can find, it's worth knowing a few things about Subaru's Ascent. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine (also known as a flat-4) paired with a CVT. The engine makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. That's less power than V6-powered competitors like the Honda Pilot (285 hp) and the Kia Telluride (291 hp), but it should prove more than adequate for most of your daily needs. The Telluride and Pilot have similar towing capability, with a 5,500-pound max on the Telluride X-Pro and a 5,000-pound limit for AWD versions of the Honda.
Towing a 5,000-pound trailer will require buying a tow hitch, but every trim level is otherwise equipped to handle the max rating. Every Ascent also comes equipped with Subaru's Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), which helps keep the attached trailer from moving around too much behind you. On the inside, the Ascent is spacious enough for most adults, offering 42.2 inches of legroom in the front row and 38.6 inches of legroom in the second row. That's about an inch more than the Pilot and Telluride in the first row and a couple of inches less in the second row, so there's not much difference between the three. The third row will be a bit tighter, with just 31.7 inches of legroom, but that's almost an exact match to the Telluride (31.4 inches) and only slightly behind the Pilot, which has 32.5 inches.