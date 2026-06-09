5 Common Manual Transmission Myths That Simply Refuse To Die
There are numerous myths about manual transmissions that refuse to die. Some of these myths may have been true at one time, but are now obsolete with improved technology. Other myths were not true back in the day and are not true now. We will take a closer look at these myths and see how well they hold up to modern scrutiny.
Let's start by defining a manual transmission and its average lifespan. Also known as a "standard transmission" or a "stick," a manual transmission requires the driver to use a stick shift and a clutch pedal to change its gears. Automatic transmissions, meanwhile, "automatically" shift the gears for you and do not require the driver to use a clutch pedal.
Many manual drivers appreciate the greater driving involvement and pleasure they derive from driving a stick. In simple terms, manual transmissions provide more fun to the driver. A manual brings you closer to the essence of the machine, allowing you to change gears up and down exactly at the moment you think is right. From the earliest days of motoring, when Panhard and Levassor introduced the first modern manual transmission in 1894 and virtually all cars had manuals, we fast forward to the present day, when only a few percent of new cars are made with manuals.
Manual transmissions get better fuel economy
While it was once the case that a manual transmission could achieve higher fuel efficiency than an automatic transmission, that is no longer the case. This is largely due to the improvements made to automatic transmissions, which have evolved far beyond the "slushboxes" of the 1940s through the 1970s.
Those simple two-speed and three-speed automatics had fewer gears than their manual counterparts; today's automatics come with eight, nine, or even 10 speeds, making them generally more efficient than the average six-speed manual. Other developments like lock-up torque converters, CVTs, and dual-clutch automatics have also bolstered fuel efficiency.
Still, a manual transmission allows a driver to achieve very high fuel economy with precise shift timing. By keeping the revs low and shifting to a higher gear as soon as possible, a manual transmission can generate excellent mileage when compared to an automatic. And if you're wondering about cost, there are quite a number of affordable manual cars you can buy new in 2026.
Manual transmissions are hard to drive
The myth that manual transmissions are more difficult to drive seems to have been spread by drivers who never really attempted to learn how to drive a manual properly. While it is true that there is a learning curve involved with driving a manual, it's also true that once you've learned the basic steps of driving one, it becomes quite a pleasurable activity. We have compiled some pro tips for driving a manual car in city traffic.
The benefits of driving a car with a manual transmission include feeling one with the car and being fully engaged with the road. On a good road, driving a manual is a satisfyingly interactive experience that most drivers with automatic transmissions will never experience. And once you can drive one car with a manual transmission, you'll be ready for any car with a manual transmission. This opens up endless possibilities and adventure, especially in Europe, where manual transmissions are still popular.
Manual confidence is crucial should you become interested in buying a classic sports car. Many of these vintage vehicles were available only with manual transmissions. If you can drive a stick, there are many older Porsches, Alfa Romeos, and numerous other brands that you can now consider purchasing.
Manual transmissions accelerate faster
While it may have been true that cars with manual transmissions accelerated more quickly than their automatic-equipped counterparts, this is generally no longer the case. As automatics have become more sophisticated, adding electronic controls and increasing the number of gears available, these quick-shifting automatics have reached the point where they can out-pull their manual rivals. Add the time required between manual shifts, and it's really no contest anymore. But even so, there are still five manual cars that leave their automatic counterparts in the dust.
If you are looking for a transmission with very fast shifts and you are a manual/automatic agnostic, you may want to consider a dual clutch transmission (DCT). You could say DCT has elements of both manual and automatic transmissions. A DCT uses two individual clutches to manage its odd-numbered and even-numbered gears. This permits a DCT to have its next shift ready to go, controlled by either the transmission's automatic mode or by the driver's manual use of the car's paddle shifters. This makes the shifts on a DCT very quick, with Ferrari having one that changes gears in just 30 milliseconds, faster than you can blink.
But driving a manual transmission has never really been about getting through the gears as quickly as possible — unless you are involved in drag racing. It is more about the pleasure of the driving experience, with you alone deciding which gear is the right one for the next stretch or corner.
Manual transmissions wear out faster
Some claim that manuals are prone to wear and tear compared to their automatic counterparts, but this is generally untrue. If we are comparing a properly maintained and used manual transmission to a similarly treated automatic, both transmissions should last the life of the vehicle. A manual transmission is a much simpler device compared to today's sophisticated and complex automatics. And even if you need to replace your clutch at some point, it is likely to cost you much less than the average repair that might be needed by an automatic transmission.
But if you're constantly slipping or riding the clutch, you'll likely have to replace your clutch disc before long — but that definitely comes under the heading of abuse, not normal usage. Other wear areas in a manual can include the pressure plate, flywheel, or bearing. Clutches are vulnerable to wear and tear, so even gentle shifts can cause replacements at some point down the line.
Another area to keep an eye on with a manual transmission is your transmission fluid level. Letting the fluid get too low can cause a variety of problems, ranging from power loss to your shifter popping out of gear. While some vehicles may indicate low fluid by illuminating the Check Engine Light, many others require you to put the car up on a lift to check it. Another tip is to choose the right fluid for your manual transmission and flush it according to the manufacturer's recommendation.
Manual transmissions are only for performance cars
While it's true that there are numerous performance cars that are available with manual transmissions, there are fewer than there used to be. Over the years, fabled brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Corvette, and Mercedes-Benz have abandoned manual transmissions in favor of automatics, many of them being the DCT type that shifts much faster than a manual can. But other types of vehicles can be found with manual transmissions, including some affordable manual pickup trucks you can buy used in 2026. If you would like something more involving, we have also compiled our list of 11 fun, reliable manual cars under $10,000.
The good news for manual fans — as far as performance cars are concerned — is that when a manual option is offered, a large percentage of buyers will choose the manual. This includes cars like the Subaru BRZ at 90% manual, the Lotus Emira with 88%, and the Porsche GT3 Touring at 83%. If you build it, they will come.
As to why there aren't more manual cars among the general automotive population, we can look to an event that happened around 2012. This was the point at which automatic transmissions began to have more gears and simultaneously became more efficient than manual transmissions. This meant that the manuals in all those entry-level cars were quickly sacrificed at the altar of better fuel economy, to be replaced by more-efficient automatics. This greatly thinned the manual transmission herd. But if you want one, you can still find one, both new and used.