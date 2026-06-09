5 Common Manual Transmission Myths That Simply Refuse To Die

There are numerous myths about manual transmissions that refuse to die. Some of these myths may have been true at one time, but are now obsolete with improved technology. Other myths were not true back in the day and are not true now. We will take a closer look at these myths and see how well they hold up to modern scrutiny.

Let's start by defining a manual transmission and its average lifespan. Also known as a "standard transmission" or a "stick," a manual transmission requires the driver to use a stick shift and a clutch pedal to change its gears. Automatic transmissions, meanwhile, "automatically" shift the gears for you and do not require the driver to use a clutch pedal.

Many manual drivers appreciate the greater driving involvement and pleasure they derive from driving a stick. In simple terms, manual transmissions provide more fun to the driver. A manual brings you closer to the essence of the machine, allowing you to change gears up and down exactly at the moment you think is right. From the earliest days of motoring, when Panhard and Levassor introduced the first modern manual transmission in 1894 and virtually all cars had manuals, we fast forward to the present day, when only a few percent of new cars are made with manuals.