5 Of The Most Affordable Manual Pickup Trucks You Can Buy Used In 2026

For decades, the vast majority of new pickup trucks sold in America came with standard manual transmissions, and this goes for both small mini-trucks and full-size pickups. While plenty of truck buyers would pay extra for the convenience of an automatic, stick shift trucks used to be very common, especially when it came to no-frills pickups purchased primarily for work duty.

However, as with every other vehicle segment, manual transmission availability in pickups would decline sharply beginning in the mid-2000s. It's now reached the point where there's currently just one new manual-transmission pickup on the market. Yet while new pickup buyers have just one manual option, expanding your search to the used market does offer a few more manual truck candidates at relatively affordable prices.

As you'd expect, the newer the truck you're shopping for, the rarer manual-equipped models will be. Below are five manual pickup options that should still be modern enough to serve as a daily driver. Of course, if you were to go back even further to the classic trucks of the '80s and '90s, you'll find additional manual offerings, but for this selection we've limited our picks specifically to manual trucks from the 2010s and newer.