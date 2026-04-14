These Are The Only Manual SUVs You Can Buy New In 2026

There was a time, not terribly long ago, when manual transmissions were everywhere. In fact, back in the 1980s, '90s, and even into the 2000s, manual transmissions were standard equipment on many of the new vehicles sold in North America. This was true not just on inexpensive economy cars or high-performance sports cars — but on family sedans, pickup trucks, and SUVs as well. While stick shifts are enjoyed by car enthusiasts today, opting for a manual used to be something mainstream auto buyers did just to save money on their purchase or perhaps to get a bit better fuel economy. That's not the case anymore.

Today, the decline in manual offerings is well known, with what seems to be an ever-dwindling list of new vehicles available with a stick shift and a clutch pedal. As you'd expect, with the manual transmission very much becoming a niche option for drivers, the vast majority of today's manual offerings come on enthusiast-oriented sports cars, hot hatchbacks, and muscle cars.

So what about manual SUVs? While SUVs and crossovers dominate the sales charts overall, you'll need to search far and wide for a manual-equipped SUV on a dealer lot, with just two models currently offering buyers the option of a stick shift. Those two models are the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, both of which are adventure-oriented 4x4s, rather than mainstream family SUVs. Even on these models, manuals are only found on certain trim levels and with certain engines.