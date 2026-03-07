Is Subaru Bringing Back The Manual SUV? Here's What We Know

Subaru, like so many other car brands, has eliminated the manual transmission option from its mainstream vehicles in recent years, with just two Subaru models in the brand's North American lineup currently offering stick shifts.

This shouldn't be surprising to anyone, considering Subaru's continuing growth in the booming and lucrative crossover SUV segments. For enthusiasts and long-time fans of this formerly niche brand, the lack of manuals is unfortunate. There were times back in the '90s and 2000s when all of Subaru's AWD, boxer-powered sedans, wagons, and SUVs could be optioned with three pedals. The brand, however, recently raised eyebrows online with an ownership survey it sent to customers, asking if they'd be interested in a new, manual-transmission-equipped SUV.

A simple, private survey shouldn't be used as a substantial rumor, let alone any confirmation that Subaru is working on a manual SUV, but this hasn't stopped owners, enthusiasts, and the automotive media from speculating about what this manual-equipped Subaru SUV could possibly be. Would it be Subaru simply adding a manual transmission to one of its current SUV models? Or could the manual gearbox possibly be part of a more substantial, enthusiast-oriented trim package, or maybe a new model altogether?