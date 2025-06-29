Which Subaru Models Come With A Manual Transmission?

It's no secret that manual transmissions have become an endangered species in today's auto industry. While numerous improvements have helped make stick shift transmissions easier to use than ever, stick shifts continue to be a niche choice at best. Despite a small but vocal segment of car enthusiasts passionately advocating for cars with three pedals, manual options on the new car market continue to dwindle.

Even so, some car companies have done a better job than others in keeping the manual alive, and Subaru is one of those. A company long known for its unconventional boxer engines and capable AWD systems, Subaru once offered manual transmissions in nearly every model it made. But as with most automakers, those days are long gone.

While Subaru, like so many others, has dropped the manual gearbox option from its mainstream offerings, its two enthusiast-focused cars, the WRX sedan and the BRZ coupe, both still come standard with six-speed manual transmissions. In the eyes of modern enthusiasts, Subaru selling two different, relatively affordable manual cars is better than can be said about most companies these days.