This Is The Only Manual Pickup Truck You Can Buy New In 2026

There's no denying that a large number of automotive enthusiasts in the U.S. still swear by manual transmissions. Most of them, however, have come to terms with the modern reality that automatic transmissions are the way forward. Automatic gearboxes — which were once reserved for top trims and luxury sedans — have now become standard fare on most cars sold in the U.S. In fact, as many as 5 manual transmission cars were discontinued in 2025 alone. Things are looking a bit grim in the pickup trucks space as well. As it turns out, as of 2026, the only pickup truck that you can purchase with a factory-fitted manual transmission in the U.S. is the Toyota Tacoma.

If you thought the manual transmission option was on all Toyota Tacoma trims, well, you'd be mistaken. Only three specific trims of the Tacoma are offered with the option of a manual transmission as of early 2026: the SR, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road. The most affordable of these is the entry-level Toyota Tacoma SR trim, and only the double-cab variant of this trim (with a 5-foot cargo bed) is offered with the manual transmission. It is also important to note that the switch to a manual transmission will require an upgrade to a 4-wheel drive system.

The other two trims — TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road — are offered with a double cab option, albeit with two different cargo bed sizes: 5 feet and 6 feet. Only the 5-foot bed variants of these trims have the option to switch to the 6-speed manual. The TRD Off-Road trim differs slightly in packaging, as the six-speed manual and four-wheel drive are standard when the correct configuration is selected.