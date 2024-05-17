How To Choose The Right Fluid For Your Manual Transmission
Ensuring that essential fluids are regularly checked and changed is, perhaps, the best way for a car owner to ensure their vehicle operates at maximum capacity on the road. While engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid are regularly mentioned among an automobile's most vital fluids, transmission fluid is equally important, particularly if you drive a vehicle with a manual transmission.
Vehicles with manual transmissions tend to offer a more immersive driving experience. Drivers personally change gears via a foot-operated clutch used in conjunction with a shifter typically located in a vehicle's center console. However, the interactive nature of a manual transmission can produce additional stress for a car's or truck's gear-shifting components. Given that fact, it's vital to ensure the correct fluid is utilized, as proper lubrication will enhance the performance and longevity of a manual transmission.
First and foremost, that means making sure you use manual transmission fluid (MTF), which is typically thicker and weightier than its automatic counterpart. Likewise, MTFs include additives designed to stabilize the additional friction and pressure often created by manual transmissions. As with automatic transmission fluid, there are several types of MTF to choose from, and the fluid required for your car will likely depend on its make and model. If you're uncertain what manual transmission fluid to use, the best way to find out is to consult your vehicle's owner's manual, which should detail the ideal viscosity and, in some cases, even the brand of transmission fluid best suited to your transmission. If not, contact a certified mechanic or dealership for assistance.
When to change your manual transmission fluid
Truth be told, the amount depends on your car's make and model and the type of transmission fluid you use, though many manufacturers recommend changing the fluid protecting your manual transmission every 30,000 to 60,000 miles.
On top of that general guideline for changing your vehicle's MTF, you can perhaps stay ahead of potential problems by regularly checking the manual transmission fluid levels in your vehicle yourself and topping it off as needed. Likewise, there are some potential early warning signs to watch out for, as they may signal it's time to change your vehicle's transmission fluid. Chief among them are difficulty switching from low to high gears, jerky and noisy gear-shifting, gear slippage, leaking fluids, and decreased fuel economy, among others.
If you're comfortable tinkering with automobile engines on your own, you can change your transmission fluid easily enough, so long as you have the right tools on hand. However, some may prefer the help of an automotive professional. The good news is that a professional manual transmission fluid change likely won't cost an arm and a leg, and could run as little as $150. Frankly, paying even double that modest price should be preferable to the exorbitant cost of replacing a malfunctioning transmission.