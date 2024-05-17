How To Choose The Right Fluid For Your Manual Transmission

Ensuring that essential fluids are regularly checked and changed is, perhaps, the best way for a car owner to ensure their vehicle operates at maximum capacity on the road. While engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid are regularly mentioned among an automobile's most vital fluids, transmission fluid is equally important, particularly if you drive a vehicle with a manual transmission.

Vehicles with manual transmissions tend to offer a more immersive driving experience. Drivers personally change gears via a foot-operated clutch used in conjunction with a shifter typically located in a vehicle's center console. However, the interactive nature of a manual transmission can produce additional stress for a car's or truck's gear-shifting components. Given that fact, it's vital to ensure the correct fluid is utilized, as proper lubrication will enhance the performance and longevity of a manual transmission.

First and foremost, that means making sure you use manual transmission fluid (MTF), which is typically thicker and weightier than its automatic counterpart. Likewise, MTFs include additives designed to stabilize the additional friction and pressure often created by manual transmissions. As with automatic transmission fluid, there are several types of MTF to choose from, and the fluid required for your car will likely depend on its make and model. If you're uncertain what manual transmission fluid to use, the best way to find out is to consult your vehicle's owner's manual, which should detail the ideal viscosity and, in some cases, even the brand of transmission fluid best suited to your transmission. If not, contact a certified mechanic or dealership for assistance.