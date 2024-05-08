What You'll Need Before Changing The Transmission Fluid On Your Vehicle

It's super important to choose the right transmission fluid, since it lubricates the entire transmission system. Without appropriate lubrication, metal-on-metal contact can quickly wear down parts. Such damage can result in warning signs that your transmission is going bad.

To find the right type of fluid for your vehicle, check your owner's manual. There are several types, with Dextron and Mercon being the main choices. Certain vehicles are only compatible with a specific type, and your owner's manual should specify which is compatible or incompatible. If you don't have your manual or can't find the info, search the web for your specific vehicle's make and model to find out.

For those with manual transmissions, the owner's manual will probably indicate that automatic transmission fluid (ATF) can still be used in your manual vehicle. Only certain, older vehicle models are incompatible with ATF. Furthermore, vehicles with continuously variable transmissions (CVT) may require their own specific fluid. Moreover, cars with dual-clutch transmissions (DCT) may also call for a specific fluid. If you don't have the owner's manual, make sure to look up the right type online.

There are also quality considerations. Transmission fluid comes in two main forms: synthetic and conventional. You should almost always go with synthetic. It's more expensive but delivers a longer-lasting and superior performance. That being said, conventional fluid is sometimes the better choice for antique cars. If your vehicle is older than about 50 years, you should look up whether conventional fluid is the preferred option.

Finally, you'll have to pick a brand. The top-ranked brands of transmission fluid include Valvoline, Royal Purple, Red Line, Amsoil, and Pentosin. As long as the above requisites (type and quality) are met, you can choose a brand based on your budget and preferences.