5 Pro Tips For Driving A Manual Car In City Traffic

As someone who grew up with an insatiable passion for cars, one of the main criteria when I imported my dream JDM car was to get it with a manual. This might come as a shock to some people, and it certainly was surprising to my friends, given I live right next to New York City. After all, few enjoy driving in the city to begin with, much less with a manual transmission — and certainly not when that city is Manhattan during rush hour.

I'll go out on a limb and say that you probably won't enjoy driving a manual in New York City (or most traffic-packed cities, for that matter). As an enthusiast of over three decades and an avid manual driver, my honest advice is to just get an automatic if you live in a busy city. But sometimes, you may have an itch that an automatic can't scratch. So, despite what everyone else thought, I got a manual and still somehow enjoy driving in the city. Yes, I'm a lunatic, but I'm also a realist — there are methods to my madness.

In this article, I'll draw on personal experience, as well as using anecdotes of other enthusiasts and driving instructors alike, to make your daily commute in a manual vehicle as painless as possible. That said, all of these tips assume that you are proficient with a manual in the first place; this is not meant for beginners, but is for experienced drivers who are either moving to the city or want some advanced tips. Let's get into it.