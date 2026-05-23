4 Driving Skills A Manual Car Teaches You That An Automatic Won't

Before I started driving a manual transmission car, I had some off-road practice in my family's minivan. It was an automatic, and all I knew was that I got behind the wheel, put it in drive, and hit the gas. When it came time for me to get my first car, I agreed it would be cool to drive an older Volkswagen. Though I was nervous about the learning curve, I eventually mastered it — but only after learning a lot more about how my car worked than I would have anticipated.

My very first lesson was how the engine and transmission worked together. The newly revamped gearshift in my 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle was too loose, meaning that when I tried to downshift into first gear, it sometimes slid into third instead. In short order, I both memorized the shift pattern and learned to "feel" what my car was doing.

On the winding roads of my small town, I learned to feel which gear my car needed to be in for the best performance. Being able to physically feel and listen for changes is something I never would have needed to do in an automatic, and it made me more aware of what was happening in my car, even if I still had to call my mechanic to do the actual repairs.