How Does An Automatic Car's Manual Mode Actually Work?

Automatic transmissions are pretty self-explanatory, and for the most part, fairly foolproof. Most of us will be familiar with the usual settings found on an automatic shifter, with P, R, N, and D being the typical functions. As you likely already know, D stands for drive, P for park, R for reverse, and N for neutral.

However, many auto shifters now also sport plus and minus signs, which can be accessed in a similar way to the typical and aforementioned modes. These indicate you can manually shift up and down gears, although you may need to slide the shifter into an M or S mode — manual or sport — in order to access this function.

How it actually works is that, by selecting the car's manual mode and shifting between the gears yourself, this overrides the automatic transmission's typical pattern of when to change gears. For example, the transmission may typically choose sixth gear when cruising at 60 mph, but you can override this behaviour by manually dictating the transmission to be in fifth, or fourth gear.

The exact way to manually shift gears in an automatic car will vary from vehicle to vehicle, but doing so will enable you to mimic the behaviour of a manual car, by shifting up and down the gears on demand. This can be great for anyone who's intrigued as to what driving a manual car might feel like, or if you're a beginner learning to shift gears manually.