5 Countries Where Manual Transmissions Still Rule The Roads

It wasn't too long ago in the rearview mirror of time that manual transmissions were ubiquitous on road networks. In fact, Motor1 says that in 2001, 91% of car registrations in major Western European markets featured stick shifts. 25 years later, that dominance has flipped on its head. In the United States, only about 4% of registered cars are manuals — and that transmission type made up less than 1% of the market share of new cars in 2021, according to The Drive. The European outlook is a bit less apocalyptic; 2024's numbers for the UK from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show a 22% slice of the cake (via AutoExpress).

There's a simple reason for the sharp downturn — comfort. Driving a manual car is a very involved affair: Knowing when to switch to neutral and understanding the deliberate pedal choreography are just a few of the idiosyncratic experiences that can be tiring for the average user. If you're just trying to get from point A to B, chances are you would prefer an automatic that handles all the intricacies of shifting for you.

Despite the bleak imagery, there are still quite a few countries where the manual transmission isn't something of a collector's item. In fact, there's a good chance you'll come across just as many manuals as you would an automatic in the nations on this list. Wondering how many cars still offer a manual transmission option? SlashGear has you covered there, too.