5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You Drive An Automatic Car

An automatic transmission system takes care of the gear shifts itself for uninterrupted acceleration, unlike manual cars, in which drivers must manually change gears using a clutch and hand-operated lever. This system is crucial to the safe and practical operation of an automatic transmission, so you have to be extremely careful about its maintenance. There are many ways water can seep into the system, for example, when it's left for prolonged hours in rain or flood conditions, or if there's a leak from the car's water tank.

The gearing system is completely different in an automatic car. The transmission fluid functions as a primary transporter of rotational power created by the engine to the wheels of the car. If this fluid is contaminated, the entire hydraulic process will be affected as well, and you might not even be able to drive the car normally. Unwanted water mixing with virtually any fluid in your vehicle (automatic or manual) is a recipe for expensive repairs.

If water gets into the transmission system and stays there for an extended period, it will start to cause major signs of rust and corrosion on the ferrous components. A real-time experiment conducted by EdBwoy on YouTube demonstrated that when water and transmission fluid are mixed, the water accumulates at the bottom, while the fluid rises and forms a layer on top. The water then remains, mixing with the fluid and rusting your transmission from the inside out. When rigorously mixed, the fluid took the form of a red milkshake. That liquid does not have the properties to withstand heat and wear, reducing the efficacy of the specially formulated fluids. Mixing negatively impacts not just performance, but also the chance of continued operation if the issue is not addressed.