5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If Your Car Has An Automatic Transmission

While you'll still see debates about whether automatic or manual transmissions are better, the reality is that automatic transmissions have been the dominating automotive format for decades now. While manual transmissions are cool, the simple fact of the matter is that shifting an automatic into drive and forgetting about it for the duration of your trip is a much easier, lower-stress way to travel, which is why stick shifts are a dying breed. That being said, just because an automatic transmission takes a lot less guesswork to use than a manual transmission doesn't mean that you can disregard its intricacies entirely.

Automatic transmissions are built in a very particular way to easily facilitate travel without the need for transmission minutiae. If you try to use them in the same way you'd use a manual transmission, or otherwise try to circumvent their operation with little "tricks," you'll end up doing a lot more harm than good. What is bad for an automatic transmission? The often unnoticed habits we do that can wear out the transmission's components, make it harder to use, and in the worst-case scenario, break it entirely, necessitating a mechanic visit.