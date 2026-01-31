China's Advancements In Thermal Battery Tech Could Be A Game Changer

Thermal batteries are most commonly used in military applications, like missile operations. It's expected that the thermal battery military market will be valued at $274.2 million by 2033 — although it could be even higher if China's research improves thermal battery life and output. Due to thermal batteries' high energy and reliability even at extreme temperatures, these batteries are used across a wide range of military equipment, allowing them to remain dormant until activated by a heat source. Inside the military's thermal batteries is an iron powder and potassium perchlorate pallet that will ignite when triggered. The pellet heats up to an extreme temperature, melting the battery's electrolytes. Until then, the batteries can remain dormant for years.

As militaries all over the world look to increase defense and improve technologies, like finally retiring the 70-year-old Air-to-Air Missile the U.S. still uses, thermal batteries are becoming even more desirable. While thermal batteries are used in artillery, spacecraft, and rockets, the largest use increase is expected to be missiles — this is due to their long shelf life and ability to provide immediate energy on demand. If thermal batteries could last even longer, their military use could be expanded — much-needed as countries like China has missiles that can already reach Hawaii and Japan's missiles can dodge defenses and hit targets over 600 miles away.