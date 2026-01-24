DOD Claims These Chinese Missiles Could Reach Hawaii

It's not new that the People's Republic of China and its People's Liberation Army (PLA) has the capability to launch conventional intercontinental ballistic missiles that have enough range to strike targets in North America or Western Europe. The Dongfeng DF-31 is an intercontinental ballistic missile has been in service since at least the early 2000s, and has a range of upwards of 7,270 miles. It's capable of being deployed via a mobile truck-based system.

Now, according to the Department of Defense's report from the end of last year, a new missile has showed up in China's arsenal, the Dongfeng DF-27. It has a range of 4,970 miles, which puts it past Hawaii, if launched from China's eastern borders. As opposed to previous ICBMs, the DF-27 can do double duty as an anti-ship missile, which puts it at the bleeding edge of current missile technology. Additionally, it's a hypersonic weapon system, which means it can travel at least five times the speed of sound (3,836 mph at sea level).