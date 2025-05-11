Can America Shoot Down Hypersonic Missiles?

Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds of at least Mach 5, which is about 3,800 mph or nearly 1 mile per second. The science behind how hypersonic weapons work is fascinating, just like their capacity for destruction is terrifying — a hypersonic missile can cover the same distance that a traditional cruise missile takes nearly an hour to reach in just 10 minutes, leaving very little time for detection or interception. Would the U.S. military be able to shoot down a hypersonic missile if one were launched by an adversary? The answer: Maybe.

Russia, France, India, Iran, and North Korea are among the countries that have at least one hypersonic missile in their military arsenal, or have at least successfully developed one. China is the most advanced major power in this area. The United States, meanwhile, has yet to develop a fully operational hypersonic missile, though it is actively testing several prototypes. If the U.S. has fallen behind in terms of offensive capability, what are the implications for defense?