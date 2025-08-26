Why The US Military Still Uses A Nearly 70-Year-Old Missile In Frontline Service

Because of their offensive and defensive capabilities, the missiles mounted on fighter jets are their most important weapons. The United States military started using missiles right after World War II, when the Hughes AIM-4 Falcon entered service in 1956. A competing missile system, the AIM-9 Sidewinder, was also released in the 1950s, but unlike the discontinued Falcon, it's still being used today. The Sidewinder was an ingenious integration of rudimentary technologies of its time, and its simple composition has allowed it to endure nearly 70 years since its launch.

From its initial use by North American F-86 Sabers ruled the skies against MiG-17s during the 1958 Taiwan Strait crisis to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, where it as installed on armed drones, the proficiency of the Sidewinder is undisputed. In addition, due to its uncomplicated design and low cost, it's one of the most prolific missiles ever made, having been in continuous production since its introduction.

Classified as a short-range, air-to-air missile, the Sidewinder serves in a collaborative function with other missile systems like the larger and longer-ranged AMRAAM, allowing for a more effective and adaptable weapons system on aircraft. Measuring 9.9 feet long and five inches in diameter, the Sidewinder is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor, capable of propelling the 188-pound missile to Mach 2.5 for 22 miles. It destructive capacity comes from its 20-pound annular-blast fragmentation warhead, and it's currently being utilized by 27 U.S. allies.