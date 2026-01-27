New Japanese Missile Can Dodge Defenses And Hit Targets Over 600 Miles Away
As militaries around the world develop new air defense systems capable of shooting down some of the most complex and expensive weapons on the planet, innovation is pushing for increased survivability. This is the driving force of Japan's new surface-to-surface cruise missile (SSM), which is not only lethal in terms of destructive power, but it's also highly capable of avoiding air-defense systems so it can travel to its target and strike without impediment.
The new SSM, which is still in development, is dubbed the "Island Defense Missile," and it boasts a long-range capability, but that's not what makes it impressive. The missile's maneuverability is unlike that of most conventional systems, allowing for advanced aerial maneuvers typical of crewed fighter jets to avoid interception during its terminal flight phase. This is the most important phase of any missile's flight, as it's the last one that leads to striking a target. It's also the point at which most air-defense systems are capable of engaging an inbound missile, so Japan engineered its new SSM with advanced capabilities.
These include barrel rolls, resulting in a spiraling trajectory that would likely confuse or mitigate air defense systems. Japan unveiled its new SSM's capabilities in an official flight demonstration posted on YouTube in mid-January 2026, and everything about it appears to be extraordinary. In terms of the weapon's design, it's a subsonic cruise missile capable of extended range that is expected to exceed Japan's upgraded Type-12 anti-ship cruise missile's range of 620 miles, though its full capabilities remain unknown as of writing.
The Island Defense Missile's known capabilities
Most of the information surrounding the new SSM stems from the above YouTube video, which shows its launch and flight maneuverability. After the missile launches, it deploys pop-out wings made of three sections. These lock into place, ensuring flight stability, but they're not the only thing that makes advanced maneuverability possible. The missile also features two horizontal and two vertical stabilizers affixed at the tail end of the SSM. Upon launch, a rocket booster moves it from the tube and into the sky, where its onboard XKJ301-1 turbofan takes over.
The design of the missile's housing includes stealth features that make it harder to detect via radar, including angled edges. The missile utilizes a GPS-assisted inertial guidance system for navigation, while simultaneously employing imaging infrared and radio frequency homing modes. These are used during the SSM's terminal phase and are meant to ensure a successful target strike. Japan's new, highly maneuverable SSM isn't the first to employ new flight tactics during the terminal phase to avoid interceptions.
Norway's Kongsberg's Naval Strike Missile features similar capabilities, employing high-G maneuverability to perform a weaving pattern to confuse air defense systems. The Island Defense Missile seems to follow suit, though it appears to include more advanced features. It's unclear as to when the missile will be completed and deployed, but given the public demonstration, Japan is likely confident of the SSM's capabilities. Once active in the inventory, they will be fired from the land, sea, and air, making Japan's newest cruise missile highly capable and likely able to avoid interception.