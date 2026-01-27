New Japanese Missile Can Dodge Defenses And Hit Targets Over 600 Miles Away

As militaries around the world develop new air defense systems capable of shooting down some of the most complex and expensive weapons on the planet, innovation is pushing for increased survivability. This is the driving force of Japan's new surface-to-surface cruise missile (SSM), which is not only lethal in terms of destructive power, but it's also highly capable of avoiding air-defense systems so it can travel to its target and strike without impediment.

The new SSM, which is still in development, is dubbed the "Island Defense Missile," and it boasts a long-range capability, but that's not what makes it impressive. The missile's maneuverability is unlike that of most conventional systems, allowing for advanced aerial maneuvers typical of crewed fighter jets to avoid interception during its terminal flight phase. This is the most important phase of any missile's flight, as it's the last one that leads to striking a target. It's also the point at which most air-defense systems are capable of engaging an inbound missile, so Japan engineered its new SSM with advanced capabilities.

These include barrel rolls, resulting in a spiraling trajectory that would likely confuse or mitigate air defense systems. Japan unveiled its new SSM's capabilities in an official flight demonstration posted on YouTube in mid-January 2026, and everything about it appears to be extraordinary. In terms of the weapon's design, it's a subsonic cruise missile capable of extended range that is expected to exceed Japan's upgraded Type-12 anti-ship cruise missile's range of 620 miles, though its full capabilities remain unknown as of writing.