5 Of The Most Powerful Military Air Defense Systems In The World

Ever since people hopped inside hot air balloons for reconnaissance missions and later, bombing missions, air defense has been on the minds of militaries around the globe. While there were several methods to opposing airborne threats, it wasn't until World War II that they evolved into wide-area ground-controlled systems. The first was the United Kingdom's Dowding system, which aided in the protection of the nation during the Battle of Britain, helping to secure the island from constant Nazi bombing missions.

Modern options, like the MIM-104 Patriot Air Defense system, are considerably more advanced than those that came before. They employ complex radar systems to find and fix targets. Once acquired, they dispatch surface-to-air missiles that fly at incredible speed to intercept and destroy or disable the target. There are many different kinds of these systems, including close-in weapons systems like the U.S. Navy's Phalanx, which are most often used on ships for point-defense. These are excellent at taking out drones, incoming missiles, and aircraft, but they're not the most powerful.

Of course, determining power in an air defense system isn't entirely objective. Just because a weapon has the largest warhead or fastest speed doesn't make it the most powerful. Power in air defense stems from a system's ability to find and take out a threat, which puts mission effectiveness far above considerations of range, speed, and power. These five military air defense systems are considered among the most powerful and have been arranged in no particular order, though only one system per country is explored.