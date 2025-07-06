How Many Patriot Missile Systems Are In The US Army's Arsenal?

Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the established need for missile defense systems, the MIM-104 Patriot has once again surged into the spotlight. The Patriot Air Defense System is a mobile surface-to-air missile launcher and interceptor designed specifically to counter airborne threats, such as inbound ballistic missiles. It is a medium-range tactical air defense system that has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to take out ballistic missiles in places like Israel, where it's heavily employed by the Israeli Defense Forces.

With an increase in talk about missile defense, following President Donald Trump's declared desire to build a "Golden Dome" around the United States, it's natural to wonder how many Patriots are in the inventory. Since the Patriot's introduction in 1981, around 1,100 have been acquired by the U.S. Army. Approximately 200 of the produced launchers have been exported to countries such as Israel, Japan, Germany, and 16 others. In addition to the launchers, over 10,000 missiles have been produced, and more are on the way.

The Patriot Air Defense System has a 95% intercept success rate with over 250 combat engagements, including the defense of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June 2025. Because of its successes in defending against ballistic missiles, the Patriot Air Defense System is expected to remain in service until at least 2040, when it's believed that technology will evolve to require faster and more agile interceptors. In the meantime, the Patriot will continue to operate as the nation's primary terminal-phase anti-ballistic missile system well into the future.