Here's Why ICBMs Are So Hard To Shoot Down

President Donald Trump has announced plans for a so-called "Golden Dome," which would be a defensive shield for the continental United States. Ideally, the Golden Dome would function much like Israel's Iron Dome missile system, which uses a system of anti-missile batteries to intercept incoming missiles and destroy them before they reach their target. Because the U.S. is so far from potential hostile nations, the main concern is intercepting Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM), which are often armed with nuclear warheads.

While a shield around the nation may seem desirable, it's not as easy as just ordering one and installing it. The technology required to intercept an ICBM is challenging to create and deploy because it's surprisingly difficult to shoot them down. This is because ICBMs aren't single objects in the sky; they're fired above the atmosphere and deploy a series of decoys. So, while a missile can potentially be intercepted, there's little chance of doing so after the missile releases its payload.

Numerous attempts have been made to develop a way of intercepting ICBMs, including the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). However, it took years for a successful operational interception, and it still can't stop ICBMs anyway. THAAD was designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase, which is when the missile is making its atmospheric reentry. Even the famed Patriot Missile Air Defense System is incapable of intercepting an ICBM. So, for the moment, the Golden Dome is less a reality than it is a $175 billion pipe dream.

