David's Sling: What We Know About The Backup To Israel's Iron Dome

Israel's missile protection system offers one of the world's most up-to-date and comprehensive defensive packages for the nation's largest cities. Like many similar systems, the entire suite is composed of numerous tiered layers of defense, each one highly specialized in intercepting different types of ordnance. These range from the massive Arrow System, Israel's anti-ballistic missile defense grid that uses Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptor missiles, down to the Iron Dome point-defense system designed to intercept cheap, short-range munitions at relatively close range. In total, Israel boasts four such anti-missile countermeasures — in order of greatest to closest-range, these are: Arrow, David's Sling, THAAD, and the Iron Dome.

David's Sling, a system manufactured by Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is marketed as an upper-tier comprehensive countermeasure package against medium and long-distance missile strikes. It's primarily designed to defeat high-volume asymmetric attacks that singular anti-missile munitions like the Arrow grid can't handle. For instance, it's effective against threats such as terminal-phase MIRV-capable ordnance, large-caliber multiple-rocket fire, drone strikes, and incoming aircraft.

David's Sling is a relatively new system, going online in 2017. The system was jointly developed by Rafael and RTX, the latter of which manufactures the system's missile firing units. The actual missile it uses, called the Stunner missile, is a two-stage kinetic missile made in the U.S. by Raytheon Missile Systems. Let's take a closer look at this defense package, what its specs are, and its strengths and weaknesses.