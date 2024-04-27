What Is Israel's 'David's Sling' Missile System, And Is It Different From The Iron Dome?

Israel has never been shy about integrating cutting-edge technology into its military. The Israel-made Merkava main battle tank is one of the most legendary tanks of all time, and the country took things a step further in 2022 when it unveiled a new robotic drone tank. The Iron Dome and the rest of Israel's aerial defense network are also important tools in its arsenal.

Using a three-pronged system to neutralize threats, Israel's Iron Dome missile system is its primary form of defense from incoming rockets and missiles. It consists of a radar unit that alerts the system to the threat of a rocket, a control unit that analyzes the threat the rocket poses and maps a counterattack, and a firing unit that sends out a counter missile to deflect the incoming attack.

While the Iron Dome is mobile and primarily protects highly populated areas within the country, another defense system called David's Sling is stationary and keeps watch for medium-to-long-range attacks. David's Sling was designed to intercept projectiles fired from a range of 25 to 186 miles away. In comparison, the Iron Dome has a range of 58 square miles.