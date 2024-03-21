All About The Israel-Made Merkava Main Battle Tank

In 1967, Israel used the American M48 and British Centurion tanks to storm the Sinai Peninsula in a pre-emptive strike, which led to the end of the Six-Day War. However, this didn't come without consequences, as many of its allies, like the United Kingdom, did agree with their decision and withdrew their commitments, such as its planned joint tank-development project.

Knowing this, it is unsurprising that the development of what we now know as the legendary Merkava main battle tank began a few years later, in 1970. Under the leadership of Major General Israel Tal, former commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Armored Corps who led the victory at Sinai, Israel embarked on a mission to reduce its reliance on foreign powers for its military vehicles. After almost a decade in development, the first Merkava main battle tank began its service in 1979.

Since then, the Merkava main battle tank, which means "Chariot" in Hebrew, has been a staple in the IDF arsenal and has undergone several iterations. However, what simply began as a journey to build an indigenous Israeli tank also led to it building one of the most impressive tanks of all time. Here's what makes the Merkava main battle tank so special and what its future could look like.