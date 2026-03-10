Five Manual Cars That Leave Their Automatic Counterparts In The Dust

The 2018/2019 model year of the Mazda Miata introduced the ND2 specification, meaning that the car had been revised with larger throttle bodies, an improved intake manifold, larger diameter tubes for the exhaust, and several additional modifications. This generation of the Miata also includes some of the best years for the vehicle because it was the quickest Miata at the time; reliability with the model had also been improved at that point as well. As is the case with Mazda's current MX-5 Miata, this generation of the vehicle was also available with both a manual and an automatic.

Back when Car and Driver tested the hardtop version of the 2019 Miata, they noted that "manual-transmission RF delivers both the quickest acceleration and the most entertainment in terms of driver engagement." Specifically, the automatic version of the Miata managed to reach 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. On the other hand, the manual managed a noticeably faster 5.8 seconds. In MotorTrend's testing, the soft-top manual Miata managed an almost identical 5.7 seconds. Overall, the Miata is a driver's car through and through, meaning that beyond sheer speed, there is a lot of incentive to choose the manual over the automatic.

It must be said that it's often easier to reach the quickest 60 mph times with an automatic as it requires less driver input; manual transmissions, in comparison, require quick shift times and better traction management. While we previously said that manuals are considered a dying breed among modern cars, with as many as 60% of all newer Miatas being bought equipped with a manual transmission, the MX-5 serves as a beacon of hope for fans of driving stick.