The Best Years For Mazda Miata (And Some To Avoid)

The first-generation Mazda Miata MX-5 (NA) was produced from 1989 to 1997. This generation was a smash hit, selling over 400,000 units during its run. The 1994 model year is considered one of the best Miata years to look for if your preference is the first generation. Based on the condition, you can expect to pay somewhere between $6,000 and $11,000 for the 1994 Miata.

Advertisement

According to Car and Driver, Mazda enhanced the Miata's safety in 1994 by making the body stronger and installing passenger-side airbags. The engine also received a boost from the old 1.6-liter to the new 1.8-liter inline-4 engine, producing 128 hp at 6,500 rpm. Additionally, Mazda increased the size of both the front and back brake rotors and offered Nippon ABS as an option. Alloy wheels were also new, giving it a distinct look from older models.

A quick look at a dedicated subreddit thread reveals that Miata fans have high praise for the 1994 model, deeming it one of the best years for the first-generation Miata. CarComplaints also doesn't have a single complaint for the 1994 model. If rust isn't an issue and you have thoroughly checked the engines — the 1994 model may be the best NA model for you. Interestingly, Mazda still makes new parts for the NA Miatas, and they are available in the U.S. under the MX-5 Miata Restoration Parts Program.

Advertisement