The Best Years For Mazda Miata (And Some To Avoid)
Similar to Yamaha, which started as a musical instrument-making company and later ventured into bike manufacturing, Mazda wasn't originally a car manufacturer. Shinpachi Kaizuka founded the company Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd. in 1920 in Hiroshima, Japan, marking the beginning of Mazda's history. The company specialized in manufacturing cork and machine tools. However, in 1921, the then-president, Jujiro Matsuda, decided to pivot to machinery, and four years later, the company made its first vehicle, a tricycle named Mazda Go.
In 1960, Mazda launched its first passenger vehicle -– the Toyo Kogyo R360 Coupe. In 1979, the company partnered with Ford Motor Corporation to globalize its business, and in 1984, Toyo Kogyo officially changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation. Mazda quickly became a well-known car brand, even in America, with many of its models winning Motor Trend's car of the year and making it to Car and Driver's "10 best" list.
Then, Mazda debuted one of its iconic models –- the Mazda Miata –- at the Chicago Auto Show in February 1989. The Mazda Miata is not only one of the happiest-looking cars, but it is also one of the best sports cars with great handling. Mazda has produced multiple generations of Miata to huge success. In fact, the Miata holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling two-seat sports car of all time. However, some models have reported quick battery drain, electrical problems, loud gear grinding, and other common issues. If you are in the market for a used Mazda Miata, you shouldn't miss our list of the Miata's best years — and worst.
Mazda MX-5 Miata NA 1994 (Best)
The first-generation Mazda Miata MX-5 (NA) was produced from 1989 to 1997. This generation was a smash hit, selling over 400,000 units during its run. The 1994 model year is considered one of the best Miata years to look for if your preference is the first generation. Based on the condition, you can expect to pay somewhere between $6,000 and $11,000 for the 1994 Miata.
According to Car and Driver, Mazda enhanced the Miata's safety in 1994 by making the body stronger and installing passenger-side airbags. The engine also received a boost from the old 1.6-liter to the new 1.8-liter inline-4 engine, producing 128 hp at 6,500 rpm. Additionally, Mazda increased the size of both the front and back brake rotors and offered Nippon ABS as an option. Alloy wheels were also new, giving it a distinct look from older models.
A quick look at a dedicated subreddit thread reveals that Miata fans have high praise for the 1994 model, deeming it one of the best years for the first-generation Miata. CarComplaints also doesn't have a single complaint for the 1994 model. If rust isn't an issue and you have thoroughly checked the engines — the 1994 model may be the best NA model for you. Interestingly, Mazda still makes new parts for the NA Miatas, and they are available in the U.S. under the MX-5 Miata Restoration Parts Program.
Mazdaspeed Miata NB 2005 (Best)
Loved by enthusiasts, the second-generation Miata (NB) is quite notable in the car's history. Firstly, the iconic pop-up headlights were gone, and instead, Mazda introduced oval-shaped headlights. On top of that, the car gained a bit of weight and width over the NA. It was pricier, too, at around $19,770 MSRP in 1999. The 2005 Mazda Miata is considered the best of the second-generation models because not only was the driving a bit sharp, but the engine was also tuned, giving it enough grunt under the hood.
While the standard models of the NB generation were powered by the same 1.8-liter engine as the NA, the 2004 Mazdaspeed Miata is the one that stands out. Powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter inline-4 engine, it produced 178 hp at 6,000 rpm. This specific model was priced at $25,500 and came with Bilstein shock absorbers, upgraded springs, 17-inch wheels, wider tires, and a six-speed manual transmission. In the final verdict of their road test of the 2005 Mazdaspeed Miata, Car and Driver called it "the best reason ever for buying one."
The 2005 Mazdaspeed Miata also got updated interiors. The car had a limited production of 4,000 units in 2004 and only 1,428 in 2005, which was due to a factory fire. CarComplaints reports few complaints for this make and model, suggesting it's a fair buy. You can get the 2005 Mazdaspeed Miata for upwards of $19,000 in good condition.
Mazda Miata MX-5 NC 2010 (Best)
The third-generation Miata, known as the NC, was produced from 2006 to 2015, and this variant is not highly regarded among car enthusiasts. The Road and Driver website referred to the third-generation models as "the Porsche 996 of Miatas." However, not every model in the third generation is problematic, and the 2010 model stands out positively. The NC generation was the first from Mazda to use a 2.0-liter engine. Multiple changes were made with each year model.
As for the 2010 Mazda Miata, it is one of the best Miata years to consider because it received a significant facelift for the 2009 model year. The upgrades included a new front fascia, improved suspension, and the engine's redline got a 500 rpm boost to 7,500 rpm. The 2010 Mazda Miata came in three trims: Sport, Touring, and Grand Touring. Both hardtop and softtop options were available on all trims, except the Sport trim only came in soft top. At the core of each model was a 2.0L DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine producing 167 hp.
In their ride review, Speedhunters said that the 2010 Mazda never made them feel like the car needed more power, as the "car's perfect balance would certainly suffer." The modest power helped the car achieve 21 mpg in the city and 28 on highways. The 2010 Mazda Miata has only a few complaints at CarComplaints, and CoPilotSearch has listed it as one of the best Miata years to purchase.
Mazda MX-5 Miata ND 2018 (Best)
The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata (ND series) has been in production since 2016. In the ND series, the 2018 model year stands out because it weighs just 2332 pounds, which makes the 155 horsepower engine feel more than sufficient. The 2018 model was also the fastest Miata ever made with a 0-60 mph sprint in just six seconds.
The automobile industry also appreciates the 2018 Mazda Miata. It received the "Best Performance Car" award by the New York Daily News' Annual 2018 DNA Awards. It was available in multiple trims, with the softtop option available for Sport, Club, and Touring trims, whereas the RF (Retractable Fastback) model was available in Club and Grand Touring. All models were powered by a 2.0L SKYACTIV-G inline 4-cylinder engine producing 155 hp at 6,000 rpm and were available in 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. Japan and Europe got the 1.5-liter version of the engine.
The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata came equipped with heated seats, a minimal dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, and new color choices. Also, its report is generally clean at CarComplaints, and it is one of the best Miata years recommended by CoPilotsearch. You can get a used 2018 Miata for between $15,000 and $22,000.
Mazda MX-5 Miata ND 2023 and 2024 (Best)
While previous-generation Miatas are good fun, buying a newer model will make repairs easier and provide peace of mind. With the 2023 Miata, Mazda only made the iconic car better. The main change from the previous year was the introduction of a new color: Zircon Sand. At its core was a 2-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 181 hp, sufficient enough to keep you at the edge of your seat on your favorite road. However, it still missed out on wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, and the infotainment system needed updating, according to Auto Guide.
The 2024 Mazda Miata, however, did bring some subtle upgrades. This model was dubbed ND3 and got new wheels, center console padding, and a larger 8.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. Best of all, Mazda tuned the handling. The car also gained driver-aided features such as adaptive cruise control and a rear-automated emergency braking system. It was still powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 181 hp with 151 lb-ft of torque. Even with its bigger engine, the small curb weight ensured relatively high fuel economy.
A used 2023 model may range from $27,000 to $31,000, depending on the trim, whereas the 2024 Mazda Miata starts at around $25,000 and can hit $39,000.
Mazda MX-5 Miata NA 1990 (Avoid)
Some used Miatas are not worth it, owing to numerous cosmetic and performance issues and the steep repair bills to address them. If you are on the lookout for a 1990 Miata, you should understand that it will be almost 35 years old, and getting everything stock-perfect will be next to impossible. Specific to the 1990 model, Miata owners have reported facing air conditioning issues and electrical problems.
Rust is also one of the major problems of the NA and NB series, especially in snow-laden states. If you view a 1990 Miata, be sure to check panels, subframes, door bottoms, and the undercarriage for rust. Faulty crankshafts are another concern with this model year — left untreated, a faulty crankshaft will cause timing issues and ultimately engine failure. There is even a dedicated subreddit thread highlighting the short-nose crankshaft problem in the 1990 model.
Some people on Reddit have also pointed out that the 1990 model (basically all older models) could suffer from lifter tick (a noticeable ticking or tapping sound) issues from the engine, along with soft top water leaking issues. All these issues add up and place the 1990 model on the list of Miata years to avoid.
Mazda MX-5 Miata NB 2000, 2001, and 2002 (Avoid)
The 2000, 2001, and 2002 Mazda Miata models each have over 20 complaints registered with the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), making them some of the worst Miata model years that you should avoid. The second-generation, called the NB series, is known to have clutch issues, bearing problems, and clutch chatter problems. Some of the common problems associated with the 2000 Miata include a ticking noise from valve lash, electrical system malfunctions, AC not cooling, and issues with the clutch, fuel system, brakes, and hydraulics. The 2000 model is also prone to clear coat delamination, which results in bubbles and white spots forming on the original paint of the car.
It is advisable to steer clear of the 2001 Mazda Miata, too, because some owners reported problems with the clutch slave cylinder, which can prevent the car from shifting gears. Motorists have reported further issues with the engine, air conditioning, fuel system, suspension, and the electrics, among others.
The 2002 model was recalled twice, and there were 21 complaints at NHTSA regarding faulty airbags, electrical systems, exterior lighting, and problematic latches, along with all the other common NB generation issues. But that doesn't mean you won't find a well-maintained one — you just need to know where to look.
Mazda MX-5 Miata NC 2006, 2008 and 2012 (Avoid)
In the third generation, we advise caution with the 2006, 2007, and 2008 models. On the CarComplaints website, the 2006 model has three complaints. Looking over to NHTSA, there are 25 complaints and one recall. Most recalls regard faulty engines, electrical systems, ESC, seat belts, and structural stability issues. Many owners have reported a loud ticking noise from the top of the engine.
As for the 2007 MX-5 Miata, unlucky motorists can expect differential noise, squealing brakes, seized brake calipers, and stuttering due to the fuel system. CarComplaints has six complaints about interior-related problems, such as squeaking and loose fits, body paint problems, and electrical problems. The NHTSA has logged 17 complaints, primarily related to airbags, electrical systems, and drainage systems. Paint quality issues carried over from the 2006 model.
The 2008 Miata has seven complaints on the CarComplaints website, with repeat issues concerning battery drainage. CoPilotSearch reports that the 2008 Miata troubled owners with the repeat of the 2007 model's issues and has advised against purchasing this model.
Mazda MX-5 Miata ND 2016 (Avoid)
If you want a used Mazda Miata, you should avoid the 2016 model. The CarComplaints website has 10 complaints related to the lack of a spare tire and problems with the exterior, suspension, windshield, and interior accessories. This model is also known to get noisy when driven on highways and experience transmission issues. Multiple subreddit threads have highlighted the glaring transmission issue in the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Going over to the NHTSA website, this model has 33 complaints registered and three recalls. Most of the complaints are related to faulty airbags, electrical system failure, transmission failure (it is pretty bad on this model), windshield issues, among others. Overall, the 2016 Miata is known to be a troublesome model. Car and Driver, in their review, has also highlighted the small trunk size and the cramped space inside because of the floor hump.
Over at Consumer Reports, owners have reported leaks in the AC compressor and condenser, rear wheel bearing problems, seat belts not retracting, and body paint issues. Owners have also reported the blind spot monitor problem that works intermittently or not at all.
Methodology
To compile this list, we analyzed various subreddits and various esteemed automobile publications to help you navigate the used Miata market. For models to avoid, we reviewed CarComplaints, CoPilotSearch, and data from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).
To be transparent, we would like to say that this isn't an exhaustive list of the best and worst Miata models, but just a resource to help you avoid certain models that are known to have frequent issues. We advise thorough research before choosing your Mazda Miata.