If You Grew Up In The '70s, You Definitely Remember These Cars

As a car enthusiast, growing up in the 1970s was bittersweet. While there were some cool looking muscle cars from the early '70s in dealer showrooms, the muscle car era's heyday was mostly behind us as we slipped into the malaise era fueled by stricter emissions controls and rising gasoline prices.

However, that's not to say the 1970s lacked its share of memorable cars. And we don't just design holdovers from 1960s. Some the entries on this played roles on the silver screen or the smaller screens in our living rooms. Some are remembered because of the foundation they laid for models that are still with us over 50 years later, and other are remembered simply for their quirkiness.

We'll present five memorable cars from the 1970s in this list, but first there's an honorable mention that's not included because it isn't strictly a car. General Motors' square body pickups are some of the best looking trucks ever designed. The design marked the third generation of Chevrolet and GMC C- and K-series trucks which rolled out for the 1973 model year. With that out of the way, let's return to the list of memorable 1970s cars.