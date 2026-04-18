5 Muscle Cars From The '70s That Look Even Cooler Today

Despite the term muscle car being used so often by car enthusiasts, journalists, automotive historians, and industry marketing teams, the exact definition of what is or isn't a muscle car has always been a bit ambiguous. Is every two-door American coupe with a V8 engine a muscle car? Do V8 pony cars like the Camaro and Mustang also count as muscle cars? Can a true muscle car be from any era or only from a certain time period? Is there such a thing as a non-American muscle car?

You'll probably get differing answers to these questions depending on who you ask, but most agree that the original American muscle car era officially started in 1964 with the debut of the Pontiac GTO, and lasted for approximately one decade before tightening emission rules and the oil crisis brought an end to the party.

While V8 performance was a huge draw of those original muscle cars, cool looks and cool names were an equally important part of the formula that helped these cars win over the youth market. The 1960s were filled with cool-looking muscle cars that have gotten even better as they've aged. What about the 1970s? Even though this decade represents the tail end of the muscle car era, the cars from that period are just as cool. While looks will always be subjective, here are five 1970s muscle cars that we feel look even cooler today.