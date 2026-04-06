5 Muscle Cars From The '60s That Look Even Cooler Today

Muscle cars are among the most iconic vehicles of all time, immediately conjuring up a certain image even in the minds of non-gearheads. Loud engines, slick bodies, flashy paint, shiny chrome, and more defined the Muscle Era of the 1960s, giving rise to brands that are now household names. From the GTO to the Charger, the Mustang to the Barracuda, and everything in between, these cars are instantly recognizable and beloved classics. But while they are unquestionably distinctive, and arguably better looking than many modern cars to some eyes, their designs weren't exactly timeless.

It may seem sacrilege to say that some of these vehicles aren't particularly contemporary, granted. And it's not a critique of the style — they still turn heads today and have a certain presence on the road that simply cannot be replicated. We're not discussing the subjective aesthetics of these cars — rather, which designs actually held up over the years and look not only contemporary, but arguably even better by modern standards.

In other words, sensibilities change over time, and there's nothing wrong with that. Yesterday's 'beautiful' doesn't always carry over; modern automotive design trends have changed so much that these cars, while gorgeous, are unquestionably dated. Or, well, some of them are — others are so beautiful that they simply transcend automotive trends, straying into the realm of art.

Obviously, art is subjective — people will all have their favorites. We could likely fill this list with dozens of examples of gorgeous muscle cars. But there are some that stand above the rest, and those will be our focus for today.