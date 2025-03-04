Why Is The 1967 Ford Mustang Called Eleanor?

We've witnessed a diverse range of cars gain infamy during the golden age of the car chase scene, from the white Challenger of "Vanishing Point" to the green Mustang of "Bullitt." Arguably, the original 1974 "Gone in 60 Seconds" represents the capstone of this era, featuring the longest single car chase scene ever put to film (40 minutes). The film proved so influential that some 26 years later, the remake starring Nicholas Cage re-introduced the original concept of stealing dozens of vehicles.

While the original film featured 48 stolen cars, capped off with a 1971 Sportsroof Mustang Mach 1 (masquerading as a 1973), the 2000 movie boasted a 1967 Shelby GT500 at the top of a 50-car list. Both of these vehicles were named "Eleanor," which, according to the remake's plotline, was a codename used on the radio frequencies used by the heist crew. Instead of saying they were going to "boost X car," the crew identified every car with a feminine name to keep police guessing as to which car they were referencing.

And so, the mythical Eleanor was born out of necessity for the crew's operation in the movie. Nicholas Cage's character further personifies the car throughout the movie, with the car reacting accordingly (such as stalling out after Cage's character "hurts" Eleanor by damaging the passenger mirror). This level of personification contributed to the car's mystique, providing it with a more tangible, realized character of its own.

