7 Classic Car Dashboards That Are Gone For Good

A car's interior design is one of the most fundamental elements that provides its personality. Think about it: when you're driving, what do you spend the vast majority of the time staring at besides the road? Creating an interior aesthetic as unique as possible helped automakers in differentiating the individual experience of the automobile. This gave customers something tangible to point to and say, "Wow, that's neat!" during the test drive.

Advertisement

Enter the art of the interior: the process of crafting an atmosphere that's instantly recognizable and unique to that car. Many vehicles feature a level of work that goes above and beyond in any number of ways. Take, for example, the Toyota 2000GT's hand-built dashboard by Yamaha using grand piano wood, or the Lexus IS/Toyota Altezza with its wristwatch-styled instrument cluster. Then you have confusing ergonomics that we'll never see again, such as the distinctive umbrella-handle shifter of the Citroën 2CV or the fighter cockpit-worthy steering wheel of the Maserati Boomerang concept car. In general, a lot of interiors designed in the last century were quite distinctive, for better or worse.

Advertisement

Modern automakers largely ditched these characteristics in favor of touchscreens and minimalist digital displays. These certainly have their place and for the most part represent upgrades over their vintage counterparts. Many current cars feature beautiful, well-made interiors, but with the modernization of the interior came the loss of many of these older, unique-looking creations. Due to practicality, changing sensibilities, and simple aesthetics, we'll likely never see these designs again. Let's have a look at some of these interesting dashboard layouts, from the gorgeous to the downright weird.