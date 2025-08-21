What Was The Most Powerful Oldsmobile To Ever Make It To A Showroom Floor?

When most people picture an Oldsmobile, they probably don't think of something fast. More often than not, these vehicles are known for being rather pedestrian sedans and coupes, typically owned by middle-aged suburbanites who own them for five years before trading them in for a newer model. That isn't necessarily bad, by any means, but it certainly doesn't conjure up any notions of high performance.

Despite that, Oldsmobile boasts a proud history of producing fast cars. Its 1960s lineup, in particular, features several handsome performance cars with the power to match, like the Olds 442, a car sadly discontinued after becoming a shadow of its former self. But even the mighty 1968 Hurst/Olds 442, with its 390-hp, 455-CI engine, wasn't the most powerful Oldsmobile to ever be available in a showroom. That title goes to something far more luxury-oriented.

Enter the 1968-1970 Oldsmobile Toronado, a front-wheel drive luxury muscle car boasting 400 hp from the 455 big block, the most ever seen on an Oldsmobile from the factory. Unlike the 442, however, this was no sports car; instead, it was a personal luxury car, built with subdued refinement in mind. Its base-level engine alone featured some 375 hp, a substantial number for a front-wheel-drive coupé, though it wasn't built to be fast. Rather, its design emphasized smoothness, comfort, and long-distance performance, similar to contemporary rivals like the Ford Thunderbird and Buick Riviera. Let's dive into the story behind this uniquely quirky and often-forgotten automobile, its influence on the automotive industry, and its distinctive engine.