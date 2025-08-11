How This Forgotten FWD Oldsmobile Helped Revolutionize The Auto Industry

Is Oldsmobile a forgotten car company? Well, it's now been over 20 years since the final Oldsmobile vehicle rolled off a General Motors assembly line, meaning there's now an entire generation of young American adults who have grown up in a world where Oldsmobile didn't sell cars. At the same time, though, car enthusiasts and automotive historians know that Olds was more than just another GM brand, and its influence is still felt today.

Several important moments in Oldsmobile's history influenced the rest of the auto industry, including the production of the groundbreaking Oldsmobile Toronado in the mid-1960s. When it debuted for the 1966 model year, the Toronado was notable for many things. It had unibody construction, radical styling, and — most shockingly — a front-wheel-drive layout.

The Toronado was not the first American car to use this layout. Small American automakers and racers had experimented with FWD in earlier decades, with the 1929 Cord L29 considered the first American production car with FWD. Almost 40 years after the Cord, the '66 Toronado was the first modern American car to use FWD. It would help put in motion a drivetrain revolution in the decades that followed.