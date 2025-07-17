Who Invented Airbags And Which Was The First Car To Use Them?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), over 50,000 people have been saved by frontal airbags between 1987 and 2017. Today, these airbag systems are much more complex than when they were first invented, with not only frontal coverage, but also side curtain, and even knee airbags. While front airbags have been a requirement for car manufacturers on every new vehicle since 1998, the technology was developed much earlier than you might think.

According to patent records, inventors Walter Linderer and John Hetrick were devising airbag-like prototypes back in the early '50s. Linderer envisioned a compressed air system that was released manually by the driver or through bumper contact, while Hetrick referred to his invention as a "safety cushion assembly for automotive vehicles."

Later, in the mid '60s, engineer Yasuzaburou Kobori used a small explosive device to rapidly inflate an airbag. However, it was Allen Breed in 1968 who patented the only system that could sense impacts, which took the airbag from a rough idea to something that automakers wanted to include in their new models.

The 1973 Oldsmobile Toronado was the first car to include factory-installed airbags, marking an important moment in the history of Oldsmobile. This wasn't this model's first brush with innovation. Oldsmobile's 1966 Toronado broke new ground years before in terms of how luxury coupes were constructed.