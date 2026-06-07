13 Milwaukee Tools To Upgrade Your Garage In 2026
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The "Milwaukee Pipeline" has some exciting new gear on the horizon (and in some cases already in stores). Milwaukee is a consistently high performer when it comes to managing all sorts of projects under the hood and around the house.
As with many other toolmakers, Milwaukee has a seemingly endless range of new gear. The M12 portable productivity suite of tools alone, Milwaukee's smaller lineup of powered equipment, features over 300 individual options. Milwaukee's recent equipment has focused on a smattering of job requirements, including upgraded storage options and new ways of approaching organization. Other inclusions in Milwaukee's Pipeline are pure power tools designed to handle demanding tasks.
These 13 Milwaukee tools are either new in recent months or slated for release soon. Each one can make a big impact on the storage and organization in your garage or add some much-needed capabilities to your DIY wheelhouse. Some are high-powered solutions while others offer critical coverage in supporting roles. All can make for a notably more robust garage of tools and gear.
M12 Fuel 3/8-Inch Extended Reach Ratchet
There are numerous powered ratchet tools in Milwaukee's catalog, and a series of new products coming soon offer an extended reach head for better access to difficult fastenings. Milwaukee's upcoming M12 Fuel 3/8-Inch Extended Reach Ratchet sits in the middle of the three standard drive sizes. It delivers a 400 RPM maximum speed with up to 70 ft.-lbs. of max torque. The extended head provides better leverage when operating the tool manually to deliver hand-powered breakaway torque.
The tool features a contoured grip with a modular trigger cap that Milwaukee calls "new-to-world" and allows for both button and paddle trigger configurations to work with your preferred method of operation. The tool is rounded out by a targeted LED work light and features both forward and reverse driving directions.
M18 Scissor Lift Fan
Milwaukee's M18 Scissor Lift Fan is available for $199 at Home Depot, and it delivers a 750 CFM air flow rating. The fan uses a 7-inch blade and weighs a hair over 6 pounds. The unit features a quick-adjust clamp and a pivoting fan head that adjusts up to 350 degrees horizontally and 210 degrees vertically. This provides you with quality air flow, no matter how you clamp the tool. It also comes with a 10-pound locking tool lanyard with a tether point, leaning into the fan's primary use case.
As the name suggests, this fan is built to be attached to a scissor lift, giving industrial tool users relief from hot working conditions while at height. The tool's clamping element offers a 2-inch adjustable design compatible with both square and round rails. Its versatility makes it capable of operating beyond its primary functional area of use. Those working in garages of any sort can often utilize a tool like this to help regulate their environment, as well. The fan delivers up to 8 hours of continuous use at 75% speed and 3.5 hours on its high speed setting.
Packout Crates
Among some of the essential Packout gear offered by Milwaukee, the humble crate provides a lot more storage function than a spectator might anticipate. The crate has been one of Milwaukee's Packout options for quite some time, but it's getting a refresh with new alternative sizing options.
Two standout crates that deserve a mention here are the Packout Low-Profile Crate and the Packout XL Crate. Both are coming soon, so those hoping to add them to their Packout stack will want to remain on the lookout for their release. The low-profile option offers quick-adjust dividers and a 50-pound weight capacity. It features a shorter overall dimension but offers important internal divisions to support accessory equipment, parts, and more.
The XL Crate goes in the other direction, adding additional height to the standard model for a deeper tool well and a 75-pound weight capacity. It features the same impact-resistant body as the low-profile model and the standard crate, and it can be stacked on top of your other Packout toolboxes or hung on a wall rail. The crate is also compatible with internal divider accessories, making this a much taller alternative to the low-profile model.
M18 Fuel 18-Pound SDS Max Demolition Hammer Kit
Another tool that is not yet released but will make a big 'impact' when it does drop is the M18 Fuel 18-Pound SDS Max Demolition Hammer Kit. This is a tool that mixes high-impact energy with relatively lightweight, cordless power for the best of both worlds. This is not a typical SDS drill: it operates solely in a hammer mode to break and chip concrete structures. Milwaukee calls this the "hardest hitting 18 lb hammer," and its impact energy rating is listed at 11.4 ft.-lbs.
It utilizes an anti-vibration system to limit hand fatigue during lengthy demolition tasks. There are also multiple speed settings that can be quickly adjusted to the needs of any particular job. It can also operate in concert with your vacuum thanks to the onboard VACLINK Wireless Dust Control system. If you often work with concrete walls, pads, and other dense block elements, a demolition hammer can be a major upgrade to the classic SDS drill that many DIYers own. For those working professionally, this tool also features Milwaukee's ONE-KEY compatibility to provide enhanced tracking and tool management.
6-Piece Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers and Screwdriver Set
Most tool users will have at least some screwdrivers and pliers at their disposal. But in many instances, collections stop once they hit a small number of these hand tools. It's relatively easy to use pliers outside of their primary coverage area in a pinch, and so continuing to add additional gripping tools to your collection beyond the basics seems unnecessary for many DIYers. The same can be said for screwdrivers. Some of the best multibit screwdrivers available offer plenty of premium functions and can provide coverage for most of the jobs you might encounter requiring hand fastening power.
However, even users who have a wide range of these tools can often benefit from backups. The 6-Piece Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers and Screwdriver Set offers a bundle of high-quality solutions featuring comfort grip ends and plenty of other premium features. Each of the tools includes hang holes on the ends of their handles, aside from the wire strippers, which don't need this feature. This improves leverage when necessary. Each one is made from materials sourced in the United States and forged domestically with a lifetime guarantee.
Digital GFCI Receptacle Tester and Voltage Detector with LED
The Digital GFCI Receptacle Tester and Voltage Detector with LED is a critical safety kit that can avoid some of the more common mistakes that people make when handling electrical repairs. The set is built to support professional electricians. But it can be equally valuable for anyone tackling routine household electrical maintenance safely. The voltage detector has a wide AC range from 50 to 1,000 volts. It also features a red LED and creates an audible tone to indicate the presence of voltage in a wire you're testing. A bright LED work light to help support use when the power is cut.
The included GFCI receptacle tester plugs into outlets to test a variety of potential issues that may be present. It can indicate if the hot and ground wires are reversed or hot and neutral, if one of the wires is open, or if the wiring is correctly installed with no faults. The set is available at Acme Tools for $45.
5-Pound Pick Mattock
Among the new heavy-duty hand tools released by Milwaukee earlier this year, the 5-Pound Pick Mattock is one of its most versatile. This landscaping and jobsite maintenance tool features a 5-pound forged steel head and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. The handle features a steel-reinforced fiberglass construction with Milwaukee's SHOCKSHIELD vibration-reducing functionality. It's also underpinned by the brand's SECURESTRIKE connection to confidently secure the head to its handle with a riveted seating for maximum durability.
The tool features a digging hoe end and a pick-style point on its reverse. This gives the tool the ability to quickly dig into concrete rubble, hard topsoil, and more. The tool's overstrike protection and anti-slip grip help round out a high-quality hand tool that's engineered with a raft of premium features. The mattock is one of the most commonly underrated tools in any DIYer's collection. Bringing one into your garage opens up a world of possibilities when the job takes you outside into the yard or demands hand-powered demolition and cleanup tasks.
M18 Fuel 10-1/4-Inch Rear Handle Circular Saw
The rear handle circular saw is often called a worm drive saw. It operates a little differently than a typical tool in this category, and is specifically prioritized by framers and others in the construction industry. Worm drive saws tend to offer better visibility of the cut line, allowing the user to more easily follow the blade's path through the material.
The M18 Fuel 10-1/4-Inch Rear Handle Circular Saw is a new model that expands upon Milwaukee's existing worm drive catalog. It features a very large circular saw blade that places its cutting prowess in the same category as some small miter saws. The tool is listed as coming soon, so users looking for a big upgrade to their circular saw game will want to keep their eyes peeled.
The saw offers the ability to cut 4-by material at a single pass, and at 90 degrees it provides a maximum cut depth of 3 13/16 of an inch (and a 2 3/4-inch maximum depth at 45 degrees). The tool features bevel detents at 22.5 and 45 degrees and can bevel up to 57 degrees at its maximum. It will utilize Milwaukee's AUTOSTOP Advanced Kickback Protection to stop the blade's rotation if a major buck out of a workpiece occurs, bringing jobsite safety to the forefront. All of this is contained in a tool that weighs 10.3 pounds, with Milwaukee claiming it to be the lightest 10 1/4-inch circular saw available.
Cooling Neck Gaiter
The Cooling Neck Gaiter is an accessory product that can make a huge difference in your garage's working conditions. This is especially valuable during the warmer summer months when the heat inside these areas can become stifling. It's available from Home Depot for $15, making it an inexpensive addition, too. This wearable accessory requires just 30 seconds of submersion in a sink or bucket of water to activate its cooling function. Once wet, the gaiter can provide up to 2 hours of cooling power and features a comfortable fit with a four-way stretch.
It offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun's rays as well, and features a breathable material that's comfortable to wear throughout an entire day of working in your garage or yard. All you have to do when the cooling starts to fade is stick the gaiter back into water for another 30 seconds and wring out the excess before putting it back on to enjoy its cooling effect. This piece of accessory clothing is also machine washable, meaning it can be ready to go again the following day after a quick overnight washing cycle.
Rechargeable Pivoting Task Light with Spot Mode
Milwaukee has updated its lighting tools in recent releases, and another one is featured as part of its upcoming schedule of new products. The Rechargeable Pivoting Task Light with Spot Mode features a small magnetic base that allows it to be mounted to the underside of your car's hood. It's also useful anywhere else you might be working with nearby metallic surfaces. It includes a kickstand when the magnetic connection isn't feasible, too. The tool is small, but it packs a series of LEDs into its face, delivering three illumination modes, including a 600-lumen floodlight option.
The light can perform for up to eight hours in low mode, and it features a high-brightness spotlight function for targeted illumination. The tool provides an unencumbered 360-degree rotation in its head and both a 9-foot drop rating and an IP54 dust and water protection rating. As a small companion tool to illuminate your workspace or to support specific visibility requirements during a job, the task light can be a true game-changer.
M18 and M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger
If batteries aren't ready to go when you need them, your tool collection can't perform its duties. Regardless of how sophisticated your equipment might be, the power packs they use are a make-or-break element. Milwaukee has provided fast charging tools in the past, but the M18 and M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger go a step further. This tool has not been released yet, but it is almost certainly going to be a popular accessory for Milwaukee tool owners.
The tool features four charging bays, with two supporting M18 batteries and the other two offering hybrid compatibility with both M18 and M12 batteries. Regardless of type, it has the ability to juice up all four batteries at the same time. It features a COOL-CYCLE active cooling system that limits the downtime the charger needs between operations, and it's compatible with Packout equipment for mounting on top of your stack of toolboxes when necessary. The tool features rapid charging capability, including a 90-minute charge time to full for a full set of four M18 HD 12.0Ah batteries, some of Milwaukee's largest power packs.
Rechargeable Flat Flashlight with Green Laser
The Rechargeable Flat Flashlight with Green Laser is another product that will be released soon, and it features four illumination modes, including a boosted 1,300-lumen output. In its low setting, the flashlight can run for up to 12 hours continuously. It recharges via an included USB-C cable and includes some accessory integrations like a removable pocket clip and an imperial and metric ruler along its edge. In its boosted mode, the flashlight is capable of outputting a TrueView high definition illumination mode to support color matching and other similar operations.
The flashlight also features a Class 2 1mW green laser pointer, providing an important communication addition in the pocket lighting tool for use across distances. This can help make relaying information simpler and more effective. The light features a 6-foot impact rating and comes with an IP67 dust and liquid protection rating, too. Its flat design makes it more comfortable to shove in a pocket for a wider range of applicable uses.
Air-Tip Bucket Topper Dust Collector
The Air-Tip Bucket Topper Dust Collector is available at Home Depot and Acme Tools now, both for $40. It's an accessory product that can make a significant difference in all kinds of aggregate mixing you might encounter in the garage and beyond it.
This product attaches to the top of a 5-gallon bucket and features a vacuum nozzle sticking out of its end. Connecting your shop vac creates a dedicated suction point at the top of your bucket. This significantly minimizes the dust plume that would otherwise billow out the top as you dump in ingredients. This is also a great option during the mixing stage, limiting the dust spurting out of the bucket as you mix. The Air-Tip topper is compatible with Milwaukee shop vacs as well as other branded models with diameters ranging from 1 1/4 inches to 2 1/2 inches.
A mask might not seem especially important at first glance, but as you stand over a bucket and start to mix your material, the dust from your bagged ingredient shoots up into the air directly at your face. Fortunately, this dust collection accessory can limit the amount of fine particles that remain in the air within your garage after the mixing is complete.