13 Milwaukee Tools To Upgrade Your Garage In 2026

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The "Milwaukee Pipeline" has some exciting new gear on the horizon (and in some cases already in stores). Milwaukee is a consistently high performer when it comes to managing all sorts of projects under the hood and around the house.

As with many other toolmakers, Milwaukee has a seemingly endless range of new gear. The M12 portable productivity suite of tools alone, Milwaukee's smaller lineup of powered equipment, features over 300 individual options. Milwaukee's recent equipment has focused on a smattering of job requirements, including upgraded storage options and new ways of approaching organization. Other inclusions in Milwaukee's Pipeline are pure power tools designed to handle demanding tasks.

These 13 Milwaukee tools are either new in recent months or slated for release soon. Each one can make a big impact on the storage and organization in your garage or add some much-needed capabilities to your DIY wheelhouse. Some are high-powered solutions while others offer critical coverage in supporting roles. All can make for a notably more robust garage of tools and gear.