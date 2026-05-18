The Ultimate Milwaukee Packout Setup Would Need To Include These 16 Products
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Milwaukee tools are a favorite of many users, both in the professional sphere and among DIYers. Whether you're someone who invests in new gear on a regular basis, accumulating a huge war chest of tools and accessories to support your needs, or a more modest tool owner with just a few essentials, Milwaukee is probably part of your kit. There are plenty of reasons why tool users love Milwaukee, and its prominence among major tool brands makes it an option that shouldn't be discounted when buying new tools. Our own analysis found that Milwaukee's power tools offer the best overall experience when competing against DeWalt and Makita.
One thing that Milwaukee has going for it is a supremely strong catalog of modular tool boxes, thanks to the Packout line. This is Milwaukee's storage and equipment management lineup, and it features modular components that can be used to support permanent installations in a workshop, vehicle storage for use in work trucks or vans, or as mobile tool boxes that allow you to chop and change your setup at a moment's notice. I'm personally a Milwaukee user, and plenty of Packout products catch my eye, including some coming later in 2026. If I could create a fully realized Packout set to support all my tool wants and needs with no budget or space limitations, these are the 16 Packout products I'd get.
Packout Rack Kit (84-21-8070)
Any good storage setup begins with a few foundational elements. For a fully realized Packout rig, you'll want to start from the Packout Rack Kit (84-21-8070). It won't come cheap, however, so this options is best left to professionals who already use Packout or those with plenty of cash to burn. The product is available from Home Depot for $2,000, so the typical tool buyer probably isn't investing in this piece. Even so, Milwaukee itself claims that this modular storage setup delivers "ultimate Packout access and organization," so it's a natural fit for this article.
This storage solution utilizes sliding drawers with customizable heights. This gives users the ability to put their own spin on the shelving space while also overcoming the need to constantly shuffle the stack of boxes on the shelves. The rack kit features compact mounting plates that you can fasten the racks to, after installing them in your shop or along the sides of a work truck for mobile organization.
Two-Wheel Cart (48-22-8415)
Mobility is key for plenty of tool users, and the Two-Wheel Cart (48-22-8415) has all the cards to become your favorite means of transporting heavy material and tools around short distances. The cart can carry up to 400 pounds of gear or material, and it serves as both a modular platform for Packout boxes (which can be mounted directly on the wheel cart's framework) and as a means to roll heavier workpieces into position.
The cart rides on 10-inch flat-free wheels and folds up to a compact size for easy transportation (and even if it doesn't become any shorter or less wide, the 48x20 inches of height and width are manageable). It can be found at outlets like Home Depot for $239. Not an excessive price, when compared to other heavy-duty wheel carts.
Rolling Tool Box (48-22-8427)
The Packout Rolling Tool Box (48-22-8427) is probably the most familiar element in the Packout catalog, and it can be a real boost to your tool organization setup. The box offers 250-pounds of capacity with a fully collapsable, yet robust handle that, when expanded, can reach 43 inches. The box is also rated with an IP65 ingress protection figure. It sits on 9-inch, all-terrain wheels and offers metal reinforced corners and locking points to round out a secure, impact resistant build.
Sure, there are many other great tool boxes out there, but for those building a dream Packout stack with all the supporting characters brought into the mix, this is a foundational piece that holds far more on its shoulders than just the tools you place inside its compartments. The tool box features an interior organizer tray, and it's meant to be used as the bottom of a Packout stack of tool boxes. It can be found at Home Depot for $169.
4-Drawer Tool Box (48-22-8444)
Large storage is important for tool users, but so are smaller options with drawers. The Packout 4-Drawer Tool Box (48-22-8444) comes with a set of four dividers that make customizing the interiors very simple. The box features an impact resistant body with the classic metal reinforced corners that we expect from Milwaukee's Packout lineup.
The tool box features a 50-pound weight capacity and an outer security bar that locks in place to keep your gear safely inside, even when if you have to leave your Packout stack on a jobsite or on the front yard for some time. The tool box is an ideal companion to many other Packout products because it provides smaller, divisible storage space for hand tools and other small tools in a discrete unit. This helps better organize your materials, which makes it easier to find the wrench, driver, or coupler you need. The 4-Drawer Tool Box is available from both Home Depot and Acme Tools for $199.
Standard Crate (48-22-8440)
It's just a crate, sure, but I've got a soft spot for a simple, functional storage solution like this. I learned from a trade pro a few years ago that simple buckets and crates are prefect for transporting the stuff you need from your garage or truck to a jobsite. In practice, this transforms the crate into a simple, temporary tool box to fill up and carry around.
The Packout Crate (48-22-8440) is a great way to keep your workspace tidy while also taking this a step further. The crate will cost you $52 at Home Depot — certainly more expensive than a basic bucket, but what you get is a much-improved experience. The crate can hold up to 50 pounds and is compatible with the full range of Packout modular gear, meaning it can slot onto a wall-mounted anchor point, sit on top of your stack, or be a simple bucket-style container. The impact resistant body holds 1,872 cubic inches of storage space, rounding out this simple storage solution.
Dolly (48-22-8410)
The Packout Dolly (48-22-8410) isn't part of the primary build of a Packout tool box set, but it does underpin an important function of storage solutions. You won't always want to carry bulky stuff like a cart or even a rolling tool box to act as the base of your kit, especially when handling smaller jobs, but it's also possible that you'll need all of that gear and then some if you're handling a certain small task. The Packout Dolly is a small, modular base that provides a 250-pound capacity with a QuickStop loading lever to keep the wheels still while you're stacking or unloading the storage solution. It rolls on smooth, locking casters while sharing the Packout range's impact resistant polymer build.
The Dolly provides a quick way of adding another mobile tool box stack to your workspace without having to invest in a more expensive rolling box as a base. It's available from Home Depot for $109.
Large Tool Box (48-22-8425)
Beyond the bulkier tool boxes, there's a range of mid-sized, more targeted boxes that can make a big impact in a Packout stack for a user seeking the greatest level of organizational control. The Large Tool Box (48-22-8425) measures roughly 22x16x11 inches, providing plenty of space for a few important power tools and large hand tools. It's an ideal option for a moderately sized yet still spacious box to support safe storage of important gear that you use on a regular basis. While the bulkier options deliver toss-it-in style storage, this offers a more nuanced approach for those that want to know exactly where a few pieces of their collection are at all times, to make reaching for an impact wrench or angle grinder, for instance, easier.
The box features an interior organizer tray as well as metal reinforcements all around the exterior of its build, from its corners to the locking point and top handle. The box links in with all of Milwaukee Packout equipment, making it easy to toss it in with the rest of your stack. It's available from both Acme Tools and Home Depot for $95.
Multi-Depth 3-Drawer Tool Box (48-22-8447)
Plenty of Milwaukee Packout boxes are built for specific purposes. The larger tool boxes offer great depth for a large collection of gear or a few key power tools that take up more room in your storage solutions, and smaller boxes provide a safe space for hand tools and the like. The Multi-Depth 3-Drawer Tool Box (48-22-8447) splits the difference to deliver a hybrid storage option. The box utilizes the metal reinforced corners found on other Packout boxes, and also incorporates the range's locking security bar. It comes with three adjustable dividers, offering one for each of the three drawers.
The storage compartments themselves come as a pair of two smaller drawers and a single, large drawer at the bottom. The tool box can hold up to 50 pounds of equipment and is compatible with the other products in the Packout catalog. It can be found at Home Depot and Acme Tools for $189.
Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment (48-22-8609)
The Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment (48-22-8609) straps to the side of your Packout stack, connecting to one of the tool boxes you're using to offer enhanced access to accessories and tools that frequently end up being called upon. This expands on the foundation of your own tool belt, providing exterior support for a variety of tools. Many of Milwaukee's power tools feature belt hooks included even with the bare tool. These can be hung from the rack attachment, as can accessories like your utility knife, pens or markers, and tape measures.
This makes accessing common items a little easier, while freeing up some extra storage inside your tool box for added equipment. The attachment features reinforced construction for a durable build alongside the mounting brackets required to actually set the belt clip solution in place. It can be found at Acme Tools for $33.
15-Inch Structured Tote (48-22-8317)
In addition to the rigid boxes that can underpin your tool organization, Milwaukee's Packout system also includes a range of bags, totes, and other storage alternatives. The 15-Inch Structured Tote (48-22-8317) features a padded strap and a top handle to give you many ways to carry your tools. The tote offers an open-top while its base is compatible with other Packout products. This makes it possible to use as a complementary piece of a larger Packout stack when carting along more gear, or as a standalone tool bag when the job calls for a few pieces of equipment.
The tote features 39 pockets, an impact-resistant molded base, and tear resistant siding. It's made with all-metal hardware and features reinforced siding throughout the shape to maintain its stability and keep your gear safe. The tote is available from Home Depot for $269 and Acme Tools for $270.
20-Inch Tool Bag (48-22-8322)
Another great option for users looking to add a versatile solution into their modular Packout stack is the 20-Inch Tool Bag (48-22-8322). Like Milwaukee's Packout totes, these duffel style tool bags are available in a few sizes, with 20 inches being the largest option. The bag features two exterior pockets and six pockets within the bag, allowing for easy access to all the gear you need to bring along for a job. The bag is made from 1680D ballistic material to prevent tearing and other forms of wear that might threaten its structural integrity.
The bag is made with all-metal hardware and features the same impact-resistant polymer base as the wider Packout catalog, allowing it to link up with your tool boxes for stable transportation. The shoulder strap and side walls are built with padded reinforcements to keep it going strong long into the future. The tool bag can be found at Acme Tools and Home Depot for $90.
Racking Kit with E-Track Rails (48-22-8480)
A few installations are necessary to complete a full loadout of Milwaukee Packout equipment. If you're looking to create the ultimate storage and mobility system, it's not enough to focus solely on the boxes themselves. The Packout Shelf Racking Kit (48-22-8480) offers two E-Track rails measuring 20 inches tall, allowing for a wide range of customization in the height of your shelves. It also comes with two shelves that link to the tracks.
This set features a metal-reinforced frame and two shelves that can hold up to 50 pounds each. They're easily placed into the position you desire and equally simple to rearrange. The shelves feature tie down points and the locking components necessary to secure Packout boxes and the accessories within the catalog to their surfaces. This makes them a great way to store your tools on the wall in a workshop between jobs. The kit can be found at Home Depot for $149.
Large Wall Plate (48-22-8497)
Like the racking kit that features shelves extending out from the wall, the Packout Large Wall Plate (48-22-8497) provides wall-hanging support of your unused Packout equipment. This solution goes in a different direction, though. Instead of delivering shelves that you'll set your boxes and other gear on, the plate sticks flat against the wall and provides a wide range of cleats that Packout boxes and other accessories link into from their back. A crate, for instance, can be attached to the wall plate to become a floating bucket to store large tools and other gear, or you could opt for some accessories that support specific storage needs like battery organizers or tool holders.
The kit features quick alignment tabs to get the installation level on your wall without hassle, and it comes with reinforced metal mounting points. Each plate can support up to 150 pounds when mounted on a wall. The plates can be found at both Home Depot and Acme Tools for $52.
Tool Station (48-22-8343)
The Packout Tool Station (48-22-8343) is an ideal companion to the wall plates available from Milwaukee's Packout range. This station links in easily to offer secure tool holding ports for gear like your drills and impact wrenches. It can support up to 25 pounds of equipment and features shelves to hold two tools, as well as a top shelf that extends across the entirety of the station, with a raised lip around its edges. This allows to store smaller gear like a bit set or even a battery.
As is the case with other Packout gear, even though this is a fairly simple unit, it's built with an impact-resistant polymer body for a toughness that will allow it to continue performing its role even in harsh working conditions. The tool station can be found at Home Depot and Acme Tools for $40.
Magnetic Rack (48-22-8346)
The Magnetic Rack (48-22-8346) is another component that's purpose-built to offer expanded capability when paired with your wall plate. The rack features three magnetic faces that can support a strong hold for hand tools and accessories. You might consider placing this near the area where you frequently reach for a ratchet and sockets, for instance, placing the ratchet handle on one part of the rack and your most used sockets nearby for fast access, without having to dig through drawers or boxes.
This solution can also be useful for utility knives, screwdrivers, and many other hand tools and accessories that are often called upon. Keeping your metal tools and other gear in sight and easily accessible also clears up some additional storage space elsewhere for other gear, offering a small but meaningful upgrade in a few different areas of the workshop. The rack is available from Home Depot and Acme Tools for about $30.
Customizable Work Top (48-22-8488)
The Milwaukee Packout Customizable Work Top (48-22-8488) is a solid performance enhancer. The work top is a hardwood surface with impact resistant edge that locks on top of Packout boxes. This surface can be used as a writing surface while taking measurements and coming up with a plan of attack during work. It can also be useful when sanding material, cutting, or performing numerous other jobs during a project. The surface is replaceable, meaning you won't have to worry about damaging the work top and having to fork over the cash to buy a whole new product.
It also features mounting points around the top, allowing for a vise or other equipment to be mounted directly to its surface. This gives users a mobile work station unlike just about any other that can be added directly on top of their existing stack of Packout tool boxes. It's a unique solution that can go a long way to improve your workflow. The work top can be found at Home Depot and Acme Tools for $60.