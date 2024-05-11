How Many Different Milwaukee Tool Bags Are There And What Do They Cost?
Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a working professional, chances are you're aware of Milwaukee and may even own your fair share of the brand's quality tools. But what do you do when your collection needs to come with you? Thankfully, you don't have to look far as Milwaukee also carries a wide selection of durable tool bags.
Investing in the right tool bag can make a world of difference for any job. Outside of the obvious portability perks these bags allow for, they also bring an added level of accessibility and convenience to any task. Often containing various pockets and compartments designed for different tools, you'll be able to locate your items much faster, making for a more efficient work experience. Additionally, they are a secure place to keep your collection safe from damage, which can be a big deal if you have any expensive tools.
But no matter where you get your tool bag from, understanding the difference between each variation is a crucial first step. Just like the tools inside of them, each tool bag is fit for a specific purpose and comes with pros and cons. So before you run out to get a Milwaukee tool bag, here's a rundown of its selection and how much each one costs.
Red Contractor Tool Bag
Kicking things off is the most standard selection of tool bags offered by Milwaukee known as the Contractor Bag. The company carries four variations of this bag including a 17 x 9-inch, 18 x 12-inch, 20.5 x 9-inch, and 24.5 x 13-inch. Outside of the size difference, however, these bags are made nearly identically and sport similar features.
Simple and to the point, these bags are all similarly wide in length and short in height while sporting spacious interiors. Despite lacking extensive compartments, buyers have noted that even the smaller bags are more than roomy enough for their needs. On the outside, these bags are made out of 600-denier material, meaning the fibers are thick and water-resistant. Each also has both dual-handle straps and a shoulder strap for easy transporting.
As you'd likely imagine, the price depends on the bag size and the retailer. The Milwaukee 17 x 9-inch Contractor Bag goes for between $22.99 and $30.83, the 18 x 12-inch bag goes from $27.99 to $31.81, the 20.5 x 9-inch bag at between $26.49 and $35.62, and the 24.5 x 13-inch bag costs between $39.99 and $48.05.
PACKOUT Tool Bag
If versatility is what you're looking for, one of the tool bags in the Milwaukee PACKOUT system lineup has plenty to offer. These are part of a much larger family of storage units and accessories that can connect through integrated locking cleats worked onto a specially molded base. This, combined with the lineup's excellent durability, gives users a way to transport and organize items, proving especially useful in extreme work environments.
Three different tool bags can be found within this lineup. Two of them — the 15-inch and 20-inch models — are made with a combination of 1680-denier ballistic nylon with metal hardware to create an ultra-durable duffel bag with roomy interiors. Other than some side pockets, there are no additional storage compartments with these choices. Those seeking such an option should try out the 15-inch structured tool bag. This item mostly stands out for its 65 different pockets made to pack everything from pencils and pliers to power drills and impact drivers. Additionally, it possesses the ability to carry up to 50 pounds,
The advanced features of the PACKOUT lineup don't come cheap. On the low end, the regular 15-inch bag sells for $54.97 at The Home Depot and can go up to over $80 at Grainger. Meanwhile, the 20-inch bag costs $74.97 at most retailers such as The Home Depot and ACME Tools, but can reach close to $80 at others. But that's chump change compared to the 15-inch structured bag, which goes for nearly $270 on average from retailers such as ACE Hardware and Grainger.
Jobsite Tech Tool Bag
Oftentimes, professionals need more than simple screwdrivers and pliers for jobs. If you take a laptop or tablet to aid in running software or looking at plans, you know how tricky it can be to transport devices safely while also housing your tools. But with the Milwaukee Jobsite Tech Bag, there's a multifaceted and durable solution at hand.
This 17-inch tall bag has more than enough space to pack whatever you need. Its main draw is a secure pocket that accommodates laptops, tablets, and similar tech. Along with keeping it separate and safe from your tools, this feature also harbors a hard plastic bottom to protect it from falls and a rain fly that keeps it safe from the elements. Even if you don't use a laptop, the tech pocket proves useful for housing plastic cases containing minuscule items such as screws and washers. The bag comes with 53 additional pockets both inside and outside to house your drills, screwdrivers, pliers, tapes, bits, and more.
With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating average on The Home Depot website, it's safe to say that most buyers are more than satisfied with their purchase. The Home Depot currently sells it for $119, but ACME Tools sells it cheaper for only $109.97.
Parachute Organizer Tool Bag
It's common to think of tool bags as a way to transport and organize large to medium-sized items such as hammers, power drills, and wrenches. However, any experienced tool user knows that some of the most important items to take on any job are often the most minuscule. Transporting nails, fasteners, screws, and similarly sized bits in an average tool bag can easily become a messy ordeal unless you have an additional case to carry them in.
The Milwaukee Parachute Organizer Bag solves this problem with an innovative design that blends a traditional tool bag with a tote. It has a standup base that can be easily stacked and flattened when not in use. The interior harbors six separate compartments to organize small items while providing convenient access. The variety of exterior pockets and zippers allow for extra storage options.
Without a lid or cover, some buyers have noted that the Parachute Bag isn't the best at handling overflow, with items slipping out or mixing if each compartment gets too full. So while this won't replace your toolbox or case organizer, it nevertheless works as an efficient way to access your tools while on the job. It sells at The Home Depot for $29.97 and $24.99 at ACME Tools.
Bucket Organizer Tool Bag
There isn't much you can do with a standard five-gallon bucket, but Milwaukee found a way. The Bucket Organizer Wrap may not come off as a tool bag when first looking at it, but when combined with a bucket, it opens up a wide range of storage functions.
This organizer operates like a belt for your bucket to transform it into a 2-in-1 accessory. The item attaches to your bucket by wrapping around its exterior, with two slits hanging onto the bucket's handles for additional support. From there, you can use the organizer's 30 pockets and zippers to store your smaller tools, freeing the bucket up to hold larger items. Like other Milwaukee tool bags, it's made to be incredibly durable thanks to its 1680D-rated nylon exterior.
Milwaukee customers have given it a 4-star average rating, with plumbers especially praising its easy handleability and surprisingly deep pockets. The Bucket Organizer Wrap can be found at a variety of retailers and lands in the $30 range. It sells for $29.99 at ACME Tools, $32.97 at The Home Depot, and $36.99 at ACE Hardware.
Meter Case
Among the must-have Milwaukee tool instruments are its digital multimeters and distance meters selection. Whether you have electric circuits that need testing or you need to take precise measurements, Milwaukee's products are trusted by professionals and homeowners alike. Milwaukee also offers a convenient way to store and transport these essential devices no matter where you go.
The 9-inch tall Meter Case and 11-inch Large Meter Case from Milwaukee make for simple yet trustworthy storage units. Sealed in by a three-sided zipper is a main compartment to house your meter and an interior pocket while the outside has a nylon strap that can hang on a belt. Milwaukee recommends the 9-inch Meter Case for tools such as the 2205-20 fork meter, 2217-20 digital multi-meter, and 2265-20 laser temp-gun while the 11-inch model is suited for such additional items as the 2237-20 clamp meter, 2266-20 laser temp-gun, and 2235-20 400 Amp clamp meter. While some users house their meters in this case, others have utilized it for tools such as screwdrivers, pens, and more.
Buyers have largely responded positively to these products, with the regular-sized Meter Case sporting a 4.4 rating on The Home Depot and the Large Meter Case getting a 4.6 rating. However, some have reported inconsistencies with what fits in the Large Meter Case, with some finding the bag too small for their tools while others felt it was too big. Nevertheless, these cases are widely available, with the 9-inch Meter Case costing $17.97 at Home Depot and the Large Case for $16.97.
Jobsite Backpack
Backpacks aren't just for school. Professionals can greatly benefit from the unmatched convenience that comes with carrying tools in a quality backpack. So it's no surprise that Milwaukee sports the versatile Jobsite Backpack in its extensive line of tool bags.
The Jobsite Backpack is another rugged and roomy offering from Milwaukee. Its interior contains 35 pockets that fit various tools and even a special pocket for your laptop or tablet. The outside has additional pockets and clip-on chains, as well as a front pocket that's perfect for larger power tools and tapes. Carrying the bag is made possible by a sturdy breathable harness designed for comfort.
It currently has a 4.6 rating on The Home Depot, where it goes for $99. Customers ranging from car mechanics to AV technicians to cable repairmen have gotten plenty of use out of this bag, praising its size, organization, and durability in the face of harsh weather and work environments. However, reviewers on Milwaukee's website reacted more negatively, with many reporting issues with the front pocket and zipper coming off after extended use.
Vacuum Tool Storage Bag
Intense cleaning jobs call for intense solutions, and few are as effective as Milwaukee's selection of Wet/Dry Vacuums. However, without an effective method of storing these power-packed machines and their many helpful accessories, you're bound to create an even greater mess than where you started. Fortunately, a solution is at hand with the Milwaukee Vacuum Tool Storage Bag.
The bag comes in two sections that differ in functionality. Its top half is well-suited for longer vacuum tools while the bottom is for smaller accessories. Additionally, the bottom half comes with velcro inserts that let you create walls and dividers, giving you plenty of room to customize your organization. If you have a Flexible Air Tip Hose with your vacuum, you can fit them in the convenient set of loops near the bag handles. Best of all, the bag is designed to attach to the top of your Wet/Dry Vac through the provided mounting hooks, meaning you won't have to go back and forth to the bag to find your attachments.
The Vacuum Tool Storage Bag has received high praise from buyers who love its spacious design, ease of handling, and range of customizable storage options. It holds a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average from ACE Hardware shoppers, where it sells for $74.99, and a 4.6 on The Home Depot, where it costs $69.