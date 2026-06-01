If You Grew Up In The '80s, You Definitely Remember These Cars

For many, the 1980s are viewed as a time of unrepentant overindulgence driven by greed and materialistic consumerism. But if you look at the '80s with the proverbial rose-colored glasses, it was a decade marked by nothing but good times rife with punchy pop hits, classic movies, iconic cartoons, and world-altering advances in technology.

Yes, it was also a time that delivered its fair share of unforgettable automobiles. The decade actually opened with manufacturers largely pivoting away from the gas-guzzling monsters and souped-up muscle cars that had become so popular with drivers throughout the 1970s. While that pivot helped open the floodgates to smaller, fuel-efficient models from automakers from the U.S., Asia, and beyond, the '80s also saw the release of a few cherry rides that many auto enthusiasts might rightfully have deemed "totally rad" in their heyday.

Even as time may have forgotten many of the decade's automotive ventures, car lovers who lived through the '80s likely have a running list of radical rides whose attributes they can still conjure at will. We'd wager that these are some of the more common rides that the car-loving children of the '80s might remember with no shortage of nostalgic adoration.