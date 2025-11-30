5 '80s Cars That Are Currently Skyrocketing In Value

80s cars are cool again, at least according to car enthusiasts who were around at the time. Some of those folks fall into Millennial territory, but those born in 1980 — like myself — are from the tail end of Generation X. Thus, I fully understand the emotional reasons behind why certain 80s cars are exhibiting ludicrous leaps in value over their original MSRP.

These are cool cars that 40-something Americans pine for as nostalgic reminders of their youth. Some will point to cars like the Buick GNX — short for Grand National eXperimental — and Porsche 930 Turbo as the most obvious examples to seek. But these were relatively exotic vehicles at the time, so it's not that surprising to see $300,000 price tags on the Porsche or $255,000 for a GNX. Okay, maybe that is surprising for a Buick.

Today, we're going to look at some slightly under-the-radar 80s rides that are jumping in value. Those RADwood-ready cars that might have you raising an eyebrow upon learning about its 2025 valuation. We've looked at the percentage increase from original MSRP to the highest published sales price (as of 2025) for the cars below. Data was collected using reputable sources like Classic and Hagerty, and the cars are ranked lowest to highest on percentage increase. Now, to help with the raising of said eyebrow, would you believe a 45-year-old Datsun has shown a 1,200% increase since it was new? Skyrocketing indeed.