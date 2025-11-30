5 '80s Cars That Are Currently Skyrocketing In Value
80s cars are cool again, at least according to car enthusiasts who were around at the time. Some of those folks fall into Millennial territory, but those born in 1980 — like myself — are from the tail end of Generation X. Thus, I fully understand the emotional reasons behind why certain 80s cars are exhibiting ludicrous leaps in value over their original MSRP.
These are cool cars that 40-something Americans pine for as nostalgic reminders of their youth. Some will point to cars like the Buick GNX — short for Grand National eXperimental — and Porsche 930 Turbo as the most obvious examples to seek. But these were relatively exotic vehicles at the time, so it's not that surprising to see $300,000 price tags on the Porsche or $255,000 for a GNX. Okay, maybe that is surprising for a Buick.
Today, we're going to look at some slightly under-the-radar 80s rides that are jumping in value. Those RADwood-ready cars that might have you raising an eyebrow upon learning about its 2025 valuation. We've looked at the percentage increase from original MSRP to the highest published sales price (as of 2025) for the cars below. Data was collected using reputable sources like Classic and Hagerty, and the cars are ranked lowest to highest on percentage increase. Now, to help with the raising of said eyebrow, would you believe a 45-year-old Datsun has shown a 1,200% increase since it was new? Skyrocketing indeed.
Toyota Celica Supra MkII
Arguably, fourth-gen Supras are the most coveted of all generations. Made famous in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, these modern classic Toyotas have seen eye-popping sales over the last few years, including several that traded hands for more than $200,000. However, don't discount the very likeable second-gen Toyota Supra. Built between 1982 and 1986, it dropped the prior model's Celica prefix to become the first standalone Supra.
A relatively dowdy first-gen body style gave way to a now-iconic 80s automotive sports car vibe of blocky, sharp edges much like the Mitsubishi Starion and Fox body Mustang. Today, a naturally aspirated 2.8-liter inline-6 making 145 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque may not sound impressive. The same is true of the MkII Supra's 8.8-second 0-60 mph sprint time. However, buyers in 2025 seem not to care, given price points have been steadily increasing.
In 2020, you could get into an A60 Supra for about $15,000. Since then, values have moved into the $20,000 to $30,000 range, with one 1985 example selling for $48,000 in December 2024. Hagerty says Concours-level MkII Supras are worth about $54,000 and that cars in Good condition have jumped in value by 20% over the past year. Considering these old Supra originally cost $16,500, you're looking at a 191% increase over 40 years.
Volkswagen GTI MkI
Volkswagen has sold its enthusiast-friendly GTI nonstop since 1983 in the States. 2025 GTIs are part of the eighth generation, but we're going all the way back to the beginning and the MkI Volkswagen GTI — the GTI stands for Grand Touring Injection — as a prime example of 80s cars showing off impressive value.
It was a brief span, just 1983 and 1984, that VW sold the original GTI on our shores, but much like the second-gen Supra, these old GTIs absolutely radiate analog goodness. There are grumblings among the gearhead community that modern cars lack soul thanks to the advent of computer-controlled everything. Not so with the MkI GTI, a car that goes all in on mechanical simplicity, which could be a contributing factor to the spike in prices on these hot hatches. As in 439% from its 1984 sticker price of $8,350 to a sale in November 2025 for $45,000.
Full disclosure: That was a turbocharged model from Callaway, but it is still a 42-year-old car, and not too far off the mark of more pedestrian MkI GTIs that have recently traded hands. Like a $35,000 sale in July 2024 and Hagerty's estimation that Concours-grade examples are worth some $64,000. The same folks note that MkI GTIs in Excellent shape have jumped in value by 24% in 12 months. No matter how you slice it, these VeeDubs are starting to show off their inherent value.
Third-Generation Chevy Camaro IROC-Z
A perennial foil to the Ford Mustang, Chevy gave its Camaro pony car the axe in 2024. With supply shunted off, it wouldn't be surprising to see an uptick in prices for special models, something that's already happening with the third-gen IROC-Z. Like the Supra MkII, these Camaros sport the sharp, wedgy lines that instantly identify them as 80s cars. This was one of the Chevys that ruled the 1980s, though it was technically produced until 1992.
The IROC-Z, named for the International Race of Champions, was a package on the Z28, and turned the "'80s cool guy" vibe all the way up. Arriving in 1985, the 16-inch wheels, fat ground effects, and hood louvers were just some of the visual upgrades. Under that long F-body hood, buyers could choose from a trio of 305 CID V8s, including the 215-hp fuel-injected LB9 variant, which was the most potent for the first year of production. In 1989, a Camaro IROC-Z started at about $14,000. Up until 2017, you could buy clean examples on Bring A Trailer for less than $10,000.
However, through 2020, prices started moving toward the $40,000 range. A low-mileage IROC was sold on that platform for $55,000 in 2020 and then sold again in 2024 for $67,500. Mecum unloaded a 1987 IROC-Z for a heady 85 grand in July 2025. Do that math and you're looking at a 507% jump in values for these third-gen Camaros over a 36-year span.
1980-1986 Ford F-150
Whether you're a Blue Oval fan or not, there's no denying Ford's F-Series is an automotive icon. It's been on sale continuously since 1948, and has been endlessly updated — the current F-150 is part of the 14th generation. These days, it can be everything from a utility workhorse and heavy-duty hauler to a desert-racing banshee or luxury liner.
However, smart investment may not be the first thing that comes to mind with the F-150. And yet, the so-called Old Body Styles (OBS) have seen a kind of shocking 709% spike in value from 1985 to present day. Granted, this figure is based on a 1985 example that was resto-modded with a supercharged Coyote V8 — an all-time best Ford engine — which pushed its sales price to $89,000 in November 2025. Nonetheless, we're still talking about a basic old truck that stickered around $11,000 when new. An old truck that could be had for between $10,000 and $20,000 just five years ago.
Part of the seventh-generation, which kicked off an all-new F-150 look in 1980, these trucks ushered in what is known among Ford fans as the OBS, a look defined by its square jaw and clean lines, and one that ran through the 1990s. That's good news for anyone looking to cash in on a somewhat unlikely high-ROI vehicle, as there are plenty to choose from. Just don't wait too long, F-150s from this era in good condition have seen 20% value increases in the past year alone.
Datsun 280ZX
I'll be honest, when the calculator spit out 1,259% as the increase in value from a new 1981 Datsun 280ZX to the 10th Anniversary that stunned collectors with a $231,000 hammer price in 2023, I had to double-check the numbers. And this was no restomod special. It was simply an all-original Z-car, albeit one with 28 miles on the clock, the same tires it left the factory with, and a 1-of-500 color combination.
That's quite the time capsule, and one of our favorite Nissan Z special editions ever made, yet we're still talking about a 43-year-old sports car that arguably does not possess the brand cachet of a Porsche 911 of the same vintage. That said, clearly someone sees value here. Which makes other recent 280ZX sales seem like downright bargains. Prior to 2020, most of these Datsuns were going for less than 20 grand, but since then, top examples have passed $40,000, with another 10th Anniversary model reaching $55,000 in September 2025.
According to Hagerty, a 280ZX in Excellent condition has seen a nearly 13% increase in value over 12 months and you can expect to pay $84,000 for one of these Zs in Concours shape. So, if you've got vintage Z cars on the mind, you might want to get moving on a purchase as price points appear to be going nowhere but up.
Methodology
To create this list of cars, we examined Bring A Trailer auction results to identify vehicles built between 1980 and 1989 that have been in an uptrend in selling price since 2020. Specifically, the vehicles must have shown at least a 150% increase from original MSRP to the highest sales price as of this writing. They are ranked lowest to highest on this metric. Data was pulled from other reputable sources, including Hagerty, Classic, J.D. Power, and Hemmings.