6 Chevrolet Models That Ruled The 1980s

Chevrolet was founded in 1911 by Louis Chevrolet and William Durant, and by 1929 Chevy had passed Ford to become the best-selling car brand in the United States. The Corvette appeared in 1953, and the Corvair's distinctive design and mid-engine layout made it a phenomenon when it was introduced in 1960. Chevy produced some absolute beasts during the muscle car era of the 1960s and early '70s, including the racetrack-ready special order COPO Camaro.

That glorious period was followed by the Malaise Era, a term coined by auto journalist Murilee Martin to describe the fallow period that followed the U.S. government's introduction of new emissions and fuel economy standards. The Malaise Era lasted about a decade and ended after 1983, according to Martin. By that point, manufacturers were committed to making cars cool again, and Chevrolet was a major contributor to that effort. These six Chevy models were highlights for the brand and industry in the 1980s — some for innovation, some for sheer popularity, and some for both.