5 Clever Foldable Gadgets That Aren't Smartphones

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One of the best things about the modern world is how we have access to so much powerful technology that can fit the palm of our hands. Although many of us are still waiting for Apple to release the foldable iPhone, a lot of other major brands have rolled out foldable Android smartphone models that are worth having a second look. In 2025, we saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, while Oppo released the world's thinnest foldable phone so far, the Oppo Find N5.

Apart from its form factor, it was also waterproof, supported for 50W wireless charging, and had impressive battery life. A year later, Motorola also rolled out a new generation of the Razr Ultra, which we thought was a slight upgrade from its previous year's generation. But since many foldable phones still have a lot of cons, such as crease issues, hinge problems, and higher prices, you might want to consider other foldable gadgets in the market.

One of the advantages of foldable products is that they're designed for people who value compactness, so they're often designed in a way that is space-saving, lightweight, and multi-functional. For people who travel frequently or work remotely, foldable tech means everything from having less devices on-hand, to being able to get up and go with a much smaller bag, without sacrificing your workflow. If you're curious, here are some options that might surprise you and make your mobile lifestyle more interesting.