5 Clever Foldable Gadgets That Aren't Smartphones
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One of the best things about the modern world is how we have access to so much powerful technology that can fit the palm of our hands. Although many of us are still waiting for Apple to release the foldable iPhone, a lot of other major brands have rolled out foldable Android smartphone models that are worth having a second look. In 2025, we saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, while Oppo released the world's thinnest foldable phone so far, the Oppo Find N5.
Apart from its form factor, it was also waterproof, supported for 50W wireless charging, and had impressive battery life. A year later, Motorola also rolled out a new generation of the Razr Ultra, which we thought was a slight upgrade from its previous year's generation. But since many foldable phones still have a lot of cons, such as crease issues, hinge problems, and higher prices, you might want to consider other foldable gadgets in the market.
One of the advantages of foldable products is that they're designed for people who value compactness, so they're often designed in a way that is space-saving, lightweight, and multi-functional. For people who travel frequently or work remotely, foldable tech means everything from having less devices on-hand, to being able to get up and go with a much smaller bag, without sacrificing your workflow. If you're curious, here are some options that might surprise you and make your mobile lifestyle more interesting.
Portable Monitors
While there are some products you should avoid, there are also portable monitor brands worth buying, such as Asus, ViewSonic, Acer, and Lenovo. However, one popular brand that you can find on Amazon that produces some highly-rated foldable monitors is KYY, which comes in a single and dual models. The displays work with everything from your smartphones, tablets, laptops, and consoles, such as Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. The 15.6-inch KYY Portable Monitor is listed as an Amazon's Choice product, wherein it retails for $69.99 and has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 12,800 Amazon customers.
Weighing just 1.7 lbs, it has two USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as built-in speakers. Apart from its 178-degree viewing angle, it works both in landscape and portrait mode. It's super slim, at 0.3 inches, plus it comes in a waterproof and scratch-proof case.
However, if you want a more elaborate three monitor set up, you can get the $249.99 KYY 15.6-inch Laptop Screen Extender instead. Attached at the back of your laptop — which can be from 12 to 17 inches — it offers a 178-degree viewing angle for its two 15.6-inch screens. Depending on your device, you can opt to use a single USB-C cable, or a combination of both USB-A or USB-C cables for both the power and display. You can fold both screens, which are capable of 360-degree rotation, and tuck away its 90-degree stand. On Amazon, it enjoys a 4.5-star average rating from more than 5,000 people.
Foldable Keyboards
There's a lot of bizarre keyboards out there, like those that look like gaming controllers, laser projections, and those without keys. If you're looking for a foldable one, ProtoArc's Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard XK01 boasts an average 4.3-star rating from over 3,200 Amazon customers. An Amazon's Choice product, it's available in five colors, with prices that range between $44.99 to $53.99.
It measures 15.19 inches by 4.68 inches when opened, but it folds up into a convenient 4.68 inches by 8.46 inches once you're ready to put it away. Rechargeable via a USB-C cord, it can last up to 150 days on standby, and can connect to up to three devices. It also has magnetic closure, anti-skip rubber pads, and quiet scissor keys. Although if you really do need a trackpad, the company also sells a model with a built-in trackpad for just under $60.
That said, if you have a tendency to spill drinks, work in dusty places, or the type to work by the beach, the Sungwoo Foldable Silicone Keyboard will be better for wet fingers, since it's easy to clean with a soft typing experience. Another Amazon's Choice product, more than 1,200 people rated it four stars on average. Retailing for just under $20, it measures 15.87 inches by 4.72 inches by 0.47 inches when laid flat. Made of flexible and soft material, you have the option to either fold it or roll it up when not in use.
Pocket projectors
Perfect for date nights or long road trips, there are plenty of highly-rated smartphone-compatible projectors. Although if you're looking for another pocket-friendly option, the Aurzen ZIP Tri-Fold DLP Portable Mini Projector's tri-fold design gives you more flexibility for projection angles. On its website, this mini projector has been rated 4.6 stars by 161 users. On the other hand, it has a 4.2-star average rating on Amazon, where its prices start at $399.99.
Available in three colors (white, black, and gold), it has a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery compatible with Type-C PD fast charging. Weighing a little under 10 oz., it measures 3.3 inches by 3.1 inches by 1 inch when folded. Although the projector bulb can't be replaced, Aurzen notes that it's made to last up to 20,000 hours.
In recent times, it has been praised by reputable publications, like The Verge, PC Mag UK, and Tom's Guide for its packed features, built-in batteries, and compactness. However, some disadvantages cited by reviewers include a limited resolution and needing a dongle for HDMI devices. Without its official HDMI dongle, Aurzen is transparent with how it won't work with streaming services, due to not meeting content protection standards. To get the most out of it, other compatible accessories include the MagPlay Dual-Sided Mount and 10,000 mAh PowerPlay Magnetic Charging Stand, which lets you add another three hours to your unplugged viewing time.
Travel mouse
Although some people can survive working with just a track pad, others still prefer the comfort of a mouse. These days, there are plenty of great wireless mice for remote work, like the CHERRY MW 9100 Mouse, HP X3000 G3 Wireless Mouse, and Logitech M720 Triathlon. But if you need something that takes up even less space, the NYIEFADA Bluetooth Wireless Arc Travel Mouse could be better suited to your needs.
An Amazon's Choice product, it has an average rating of 4.4 stars from 650+ users. Starting at $32.99, it's sold in three colors and rechargeable via micro-USB charging port, wherein a full battery can last up to 60 hours. It's made for right-handed users only, but it does have swivel folding and DPI switching. It can connect to three devices simultaneously, through the dongle, 2.4G, and Bluetooth device connections.
For left-handed users, the Microsoft Arc Mouse is a good ambidextrous, foldable option that weighs just under 3 oz. Despite its $105.99 price tag, more than 18,700+ Amazon generally thought it was worth it by giving it a 4.5-star average rating. While they are old reviews, both PC Mag Australia and CNET praised its performance as a travel-friendly mouse. When not in use, it measures 5.17 x 2.17 x 0.56 inches flat. Although it's not rechargeable, it is rated to last up to half a way with a pair of AAA batteries. It also has a unique full scroll plane reminiscent of a trackpad and weighs just 2.9 oz.
Charging stations
For frequent travelers, it can be challenging to make sure all your devices are charged during your trip. Since it's not always ideal to bring the fancy docks you can keep on your bedside table at home, a foldable charging station can be a good companion on the road. With an average rating of 4.4 stars from 5,200 Amazon users, the Knild Magnetic Wireless Charger, which works even without removing certain magnetic iPhone cases. Measuring 4.72 inches by 2.76 inches by 0.79 inches, it lets you charge your iPhone (10W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods or other wireless earbuds (5W). While it's not the most compact charger station out there, it is relatively affordable, with prices that range from $21.99 to $32.99.
If you want something that you can easily shove into a purse or backpack, there's the Iseyyox Charging Station, which has an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 5,400+ Amazon users. Just under 3 inches both for its width and height with a little over an inch thick for its height, it's available in six colors and priced between $41.99 to $49.99. With just a single 18W USB-C cable and adapter, you can charge three Apple devices simultaneously, such as iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Apart from working vertically and horizontally, it can also act like a tripod while charging your iPhone. It offers an elevated clearance for iPhones, which helps prevent camera damage.
How we chose these foldable gadgets
To make this list, we considered the different types of foldable gadgets in the market, which are aimed towards both personal and professional use. Afterward, we looked into the portfolio of products from top brands who manufacture these foldable products. Apart from being foldable, we took note of other unique features that may set them apart from their competition, such as stands, durability, ambidextrous capabilities, compatible devices, and overall compactness.
We selected options that have been rated four stars on average on online retail platforms, such as Amazon or their own official website. When possible, we also took note if they were highlighted for their performance compared to similar products in their category, such as if they were Amazon's Choice products. We also looked into other reputable publications, like PC Mag, CNET, and The Verge. Lastly, we made it to include products that fit a broad range of budgets from around $20 to $400, so you can decide what works within your price range.