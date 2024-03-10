5 Mobile Projectors That Work With Your Smartphone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mobile projectors are a great way to carry a large display with you wherever you go, and they can come in handy for everything from business presentations to movie nights. As we explain in our projector buyers guide, there are several form factors and sizes available, ranging from pico, pocket, and palmtop models that are convenient to carry around, to mini, lightweight, and mainstream models, which can get rather hefty.
Keeping in mind the variety on offer, we've listed lightweight portable projectors with built-in batteries that work well with your smartphone and are priced under $500 at the time of writing. These affordable mobile projectors will do their job, letting you quickly project your smartphone as a large display. They are easy to set up and carry around, and work well on both projector screens and blank walls. However, considering the price range, these mobile projectors are better suited for a casual experience and are not as feature-packed as their more expensive counterparts, such as the Xgimi home theater models packing IMAX tech.
Anker Nebula Mars II Pro
The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro, which weighs 3.9 pounds and measures 7.0 x 4.8 x 5.2 inches, is a mini portable projector that uses DLP + LED display tech. The model officially sports a max brightness of up to 500 ANSI lumens. Note, however, that during its testing, CNET found the model's real-world performance didn't quite measure up to the specs on the box, coming in at 337 ANSI lumens.
The Nebula Mars II Pro likewise features a native display resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, which is lower than some of the competitors at this price point, though the image quality is quite crisp thanks to autofocus, according to PCMag's review. It has a maximum display size of 100 inches and two 10-watt speakers, meaning it can produce loud audio. There's also Bluetooth for connecting wireless speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The model likewise features a 12,500 mAh battery capable of up to 3 hours of video playback (1.5 hours on maximum brightness) and up to 30 hours when used solely as a Bluetooth speaker. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Miracast, HDMI, and USB, plus wireless and wired screen mirroring. The projector has Android 7.1 built-in; users can download apps like YouTube and Netflix via the Nebula Manager store. While it has a remote, you can also control the projector using the Nebula Connect app for Android and iOS. This Anker projector is currently priced at $469.99 (excluding a $100 coupon) on Amazon.
Kodak Luma 350
The Kodak Luma 350 is an incredibly small and lightweight projector with dimensions of just 4.4 x 4.4 x 1.1 inches and a weight of 1.8 pounds, meaning it can easily fit in your pocket. This model stands out from cheaper Kodak Luma pico and palmtop projectors due to its inclusion of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There's also Android 6.0 built-in, providing users with access to Android apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Twitch. Joining those features is a Luma app for Android and iOS that includes remote control functionality, among other things; there's also a physical remote control and touch controls on the top of the projector.
Other connectivity options include HDMI and USB, as well as wireless screen mirroring via Miracast and DLNA. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for output alongside dual 1.5W built-in speakers. The tiny palmtop projector uses DLP LED display tech, boasting a maximum brightness of 200 ANSI lumens, a maximum display size of 150 inches, and a native resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The Kodak Luma 350 has a 7,500 mAh battery rated to deliver up to 2 hours of video playback. The projector is priced at $299 on Amazon at the time of writing.
AAXA P6X
The AAXA P6X is a popular budget-tier portable projector; it boasts a built-in battery, dimensions of 6.25 x 6.2 x 1.8 inches, and a weight of 1.81 pounds (mostly due to its massive 15,000 mAh battery). This means that while quite portable, the projector isn't small enough to fit easily in your pocket, though it could be popped into a backpack. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Miracast, a microSD card reader, and USB ports (Type-A and Type-C). It uses DLP LED display tech, with a measured maximum brightness of up to 437 ANSI lumens, based on CNET's testing. That makes it very bright compared to many competitors. It has a native resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a maximum display size of 160 inches.
The built-in battery is rated to deliver up to 240 minutes of video playback in ECO mode, and up to 90 minutes at maximum brightness. The battery also serves as a power bank for other devices, with a 10W reverse charging output. The AAXA P6X also has a remote control and onboard 4W speaker, which is a tad lacking when compared to some competitors. The AAXA P6X projector is available from Amazon for $329.
Anker Nebula Capsule II
Priced at $459 on Amazon, the Anker Nebula Capsule II boasts a compact capsule-style form factor, Android TV 9.0 built-in with Google Play Store access, and up to 2.5 hours of video playback on battery power. The model measures 3.1 x 3.1 x 5.9 inches and weighs 1.6 pounds. The 1280 x 720 picture (up to 100 inches) is delivered via DLP LED display tech, with a rated maximum brightness of 200 ANSI lumens. GamesRadar found that the image quality at 720p resolution was "sharp" and "quite impressive" when produced by such a tiny form factor. The projected screen is paired with an 8W speaker and two passive bass radiators — and yes, the model can double as a Bluetooth speaker.
Another plus point of the Anker Nebula Capsule II is Google Assistant access via the included remote, which is joined by touch controls on the top of the unit and the Nebula Connect app for Android and iOS. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (audio and screen mirroring), HDMI, USB, Chromecast, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Power is delivered via a USB-C charger, meaning you can use the cable that came with your phone if needed.
BenQ GV30
Despite skewing toward the larger end of the mobile projector scale — it measures 7.7 x 7.3 x 4.7 inches and weighs 3.53 pounds – the BenQ GV30 has an innovative design that makes it quite portable, even outside the home. Of note, it is also rated to withstand drops indoors from heights up to 27.6 inches.
This model uses DLP LED display tech to deliver up to 300 ANSI lumens of maximum brightness; it has a native resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels but can accept inputs of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels (30Hz). The cheese wheel design lets you rotate the projection easily, even onto the ceiling. The GV30 has two 4W speakers and an 8W woofer that produce "robust audio," according to PCMag. The projector can be used as a Bluetooth speaker as well, with TechRadar finding that it offers a "great, bassy sound." Battery life is rated at up to 150 minutes of video playback and up to 280 minutes of audio playback.
The projector runs Android TV 10 with the bundled Android TV dongle, making streaming via Chromecast easy, plus there's access to the Google Play Store. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Type-C (for input and power), AirPlay, Chromecast, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from the Google Assistant voice-enabled remote, you can control the projector via the BenQ Smart Control app for Android and iOS. The BenQ GV30 is available for $349 on Amazon.
How these items were selected
We selected the projectors included on this list based on the findings shared in professional reviews at publications like CNET, TechRadar, PCMag, and GamesRadar. As well, we considered user reviews published by buyers on Amazon and other retailer websites, excluding products that had a notable number of negative reviews or consistent complaints about specific issues. We focused on projectors that are not only small enough to easily move from room to room and to different locations, but that also feature built-in batteries so that they can be used outdoors or in other locations where a wall outlet isn't available.