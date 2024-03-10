5 Mobile Projectors That Work With Your Smartphone

Mobile projectors are a great way to carry a large display with you wherever you go, and they can come in handy for everything from business presentations to movie nights. As we explain in our projector buyers guide, there are several form factors and sizes available, ranging from pico, pocket, and palmtop models that are convenient to carry around, to mini, lightweight, and mainstream models, which can get rather hefty.

Keeping in mind the variety on offer, we've listed lightweight portable projectors with built-in batteries that work well with your smartphone and are priced under $500 at the time of writing. These affordable mobile projectors will do their job, letting you quickly project your smartphone as a large display. They are easy to set up and carry around, and work well on both projector screens and blank walls. However, considering the price range, these mobile projectors are better suited for a casual experience and are not as feature-packed as their more expensive counterparts, such as the Xgimi home theater models packing IMAX tech.