CES 2024: XGIMI's New Projectors Can Bring Real IMAX Tech To Your Home Theater

While touring the floor at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, SlashGear got an early look at the two newest projectors from XGIMI: the Horizon Max and the Aladdin. During the booth tour, XGIMI described the Horizon Max as the world's first long throw 4K IMAX Enhanced certified projector. IMAX Enhanced titles are available on services like Disney+ and bring the IMAX experience to your home theater. The Horizon Max achieved this certification by utilizing a "Dual Light 2.0" RGB laser that can produce 3,100 ISO lumens through its LED hybrid light source and a feature called ISA 5.0.

The latter, Intelligent Screen Adaptation, uses a motorized gimbal that allows the projector to scan the room and find the best spot to display its image. While demonstrating this innovative feature, XGIMI noted that the Horizon Max can also remember a room's ideal display location in the future and automatically rotate to that angle when you turn on the device. You can also save multiple locations, with XGIMI providing an example of using one wall for gaming and another for watching movies — all with the push of a button. The Horizon Max projector has a reported contrast of 2000:1, DTS audio support, and is powered by Android TV. Its release date and retail price haven't yet been announced, but XGIMI says it will cost less than $3,000 and may ship in late 2024.

XGIMI also previewed its Aladdin projector for SlashGear, calling it a "triple threat" that is "really convenient for consumers." The 3-in-1 unit is a ceiling light, audio speaker, and smart projector all in one. By attaching directly to a lighting socket already installed in your room, the round fixture-shaped Aladdin can project a 1080p image of up to 100 inches and generate 360-degree sound using integrated Harman Kardon speakers. XGIMI also demonstrated that the ceiling light can offer different brightness and color temperature settings. The Aladdin can be controlled either with a remote or through an app and runs on Android TV. Its launch date will be announced at some point in the future.